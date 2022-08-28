ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify woman strangled to death

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
Drug agents raid 4 illegal marijuana grows in Clackamas, Yamhill counties, seize 17,000 plants, guns, stolen vehicles

WOODBURN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drug agents raided two illegal marijuana grows north of Woodburn, seizing more than 11,000 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana, as well as other drugs, over a dozen guns and numerous stolen vehicles, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more illegal grows were raided in Yamhill County.
