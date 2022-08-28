PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO