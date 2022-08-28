ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen urges Manchester United to 'kill the game' and be more ruthless after the third successive win by one goal against Leicester - echoing boss Erik ten Hag's calls for improvement

Christian Eriksen implored Manchester United to become more ruthless after racking up three consecutive victories for the first time in 18 months. Jadon Sancho's 23rd-minute goal was enough to consign Leicester City to a fourth straight defeat and lift United up to fifth in the Premier League. Eriksen believes that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
SOCCER
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win

Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
SOCCER
SkySports

Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets

Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'

Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SOCCER
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton

Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
PREMIER LEAGUE

