Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
SkySports
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Christian Eriksen urges Manchester United to 'kill the game' and be more ruthless after the third successive win by one goal against Leicester - echoing boss Erik ten Hag's calls for improvement
Christian Eriksen implored Manchester United to become more ruthless after racking up three consecutive victories for the first time in 18 months. Jadon Sancho's 23rd-minute goal was enough to consign Leicester City to a fourth straight defeat and lift United up to fifth in the Premier League. Eriksen believes that...
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Southampton ready to increase transfer offer with Leeds also interested
Southampton have told PSV Eindhoven they are prepared to increase their offer for forward Cody Gakpo after having an initial bid rejected. However, the two clubs are still £3m to £4m apart in their valuation of the 23-year-old, who has been a target for Manchester United this summer and is of interest to Leeds United.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea agree deal with Barcelona with Marcos Alonso going the other way
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Marcos Alonso going the other way. Sky Sports News reported early on Deadline Day that Chelsea were closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang. Chelsea are understood to be paying in the region of £10m plus Alonso for the former Arsenal striker.
SkySports
Premier League
Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
SkySports
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Tomas Soucek scores second-half equaliser to earn Hammers draw with Spurs
Tomas Soucek's second-half equaliser helped West Ham to come from a goal down to earn a 1-1 home draw against London rivals Tottenham. Spurs had a penalty overturned in the 15th minute following a lengthy four-minute VAR check that deemed Harry Kane's header to have hit Aaron Cresswell's head instead of his hand.
SkySports
Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea: Alex Neil collects late point in first Potters game
Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea. The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign. An out-of-form...
SkySports
Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
SkySports
Fulham sign Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian and Carlos Vinicius on busy Deadline Day for the Cottagers
Fulham completed a loan for Leeds winger Dan James at the end of a busy Deadline Day for the club, which also included a loan deal for Paris St-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa and the permanent signings of Willian and Carlos Vinicius. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Huddersfield: Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo steer Robins to victory
Antoine Semenyo scored as a substitute for the third successive game as Bristol City beat Huddersfield 2-0 in an exciting Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate. Nahki Wells headed the home side in front after 35 minutes, rising to meet a perfectly flighted cross from the left by Jay Dasilva.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
SkySports
Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win
Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets
Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
SkySports
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea: Why did Leicester soften world-record transfer fee stance?
Leicester were adamant that they would not sell Wesley Fofana for less than the £80m world-record fee paid for a defender, when Harry Maguire was sold to Manchester United in 2019. Sky Sports News understands the final agreement with Chelsea is for £70m guaranteed cash, with a possible £5m...
SkySports
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
Comments / 0