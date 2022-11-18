ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on BiP , Danielle returned for another attempt at finding love on the hot summer spinoff. Keep reading to see spoilers about Michael and Danielle’s current relationship status.

Who Knew?! Every Rule 'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Members Have to Follow

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Engaged?

Michael and Danielle find a love connection during their time in Paradise , but they do not get engaged, Reality Steve reported. They reportedly leave as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The former neonatal nurse and business owner leave as a solidified couple, despite a record 43 contestants appearing during season 8, according to the spoiler account. Prior to Danielle's arrival, Michael had a brief romance with Sierra Jackson but broke things off with her during week 2.

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together?

During the season 8 reunion, which was filmed on November 4, the pair are still going strong, per Reality Steve. Danielle even has plans to relocate from Colorado to Michae's home state of Ohio, but they are "taking things slow" and won't be living together right away.

Although Michael and Danielle are supposed to be in hiding after their time on the ABC show, they did leave another major hint that they’re still together. Following the wedding of BiP ’s resident bartender Wells Adams and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland , a photo emerged of the duo in arms cozied up together for a group picture at the nuptials. There were also multiple videos circulating on social media that showed them in close contact on the dance floor.

Who Did Michael Allio Date in Bachelor Nation?

The father of one first captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Katie Thurston ’s season of The Bachelorette . The pair ended things right before hometown dates after Michael, whose late wife Laura died in 2019 from cancer, had a heart-wrenching conversation with his son who wondered why his father Michael left him to film the reality show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2T8z_0hYvUKkp00 Following his time on season 17, Michael sparked romance rumors with The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots after she captioned a photo of them at dinner together in December 2021. “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!” she wrote.

The Ohio native later addressed the romance rumors during a conversation with The Bachelor alums Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson in May 2022.

“You guys may not know this, but Amanda is also from the Akron area. She and I are both from here. Her story is also very tragic,” he explained during the “ Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation ” podcast episode. “She lost her husband to COVID and she has a young child, Elvis, who’s around James’ age. She lives out in L.A. now, but once I got off the show, she reached out and we started talking.”

Reiterating he and Amanda have a “great friendship,” the single father added, “We have so many similarities in the way we look at life — we’re hopeful but still with some reverence to the tragedies that we’ve had to overcome.”

Love in Mexico! Every 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Who Is Still Together

Who Did Danielle Maltby Date in Bachelor Nation?

As for Danielle, she previously competed for Nick Viall ’s final rose in 2017 on season 10 of The Bachelor . Following her departure on week 7, Danielle shared a dramatic romance with another television personality, The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore . However, following cheating allegations , the reality TV alums ended their relationship in 2018.

The neonatal nurse has also been open with her own grief journey after the death of her fiancé, Nick Haag, in 2011. Danielle revealed he died of a drug overdose, which was a huge shock due to her not being aware of his substance abuse issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Decider.com

Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?

Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!

Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy