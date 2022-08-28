Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rodanthe meeting on beachfront houses and erosion draws a crowd
In Rodanthe, a conversation about endangered beachfront houses, ocean erosion and beach nourishment drew an in-person and online crowd. Dave Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, was invited to the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building to talk about houses falling in the ocean. Some 70 people crowded into the building to hear his presentation on August 24, 2022 and another 70 listened online.
Man dies after falling off paddleboard near Nags Head Fishing Pier
The man fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, according to a press release from the Town of Nags Head, North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Beach Driving Permits on Sale Starting Sept. 1
Beach driving permits for 22/23 Season starting October 1st, are on sale 9/1/22. The seasonal beach driving permit fee has increased from $25 for everyone to $50 for Nags Head residents and property owners and $100 for all others. The beach driving permit cost has not been increased since 1978.
outerbanksvoice.com
Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
wcti12.com
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
whqr.org
The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect
While offshore wind is just that - off the shore — the industry requires facilities on shore for support, like manufacturing, operations, and maintenance. With the Wilmington East Wind Energy area leased earlier this year, multiple stakeholders are discussing where facilities like that could go. Steve Yost is president...
outerbanksvoice.com
Aug. 31 Kitty Hawk beach nourishment meeting
The sixth public meeting for the Dare County 4-Towns Beach Nourishmentproject will be held on Wednesday, August 31 at 1:30 PM. This meeting occurs every two weeks to provide updates on the projects and answer questions from the public and other stakeholders. It is also an opportunity for resource and regulatory agencies to ask questions about the project and discuss any points of interest.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Manteo resident expresses concerns over proposed development
I am writing about the large seven building, three stories high development that is being considered for the vacant lot to the east of CVS on Roanoke Island – our “Entrance District” and in response to your article, “Manteo Commissioners Delay Decision on Salt Meadow Landing Project” that appeared in the Sunday, August 14, 2022 edition.
Kitty Hawk man dies after falling off paddleboard in ocean
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is a water safety video from July 2022. A Kitty Hawk man died after falling off his paddleboard near the Nags Head pier on Saturday. Roberta Thuman, a spokeswoman for the town, said Nags Head Fire and Rescue were called...
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Kite Festival on September 9 to 11
A regional kite festival that brings some of the nation’s best stunt kite pilots right here to our backyard. Come out and join us for two days of kite flying fun for the whole family. Enjoy massive display kites flying high, including a 100-foot octopus, 80-foot panda, and a 50-foot fish, and participate in FREE stunt and power kite lessons given by pros. On Sunday, come watch world-class displays of artistry and skill with kite flying set to music, synchronized performances, and more!
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Surf Pro shores up faith, family
Brett Barley has dreamed of being a surfer since he was 5 years old. Growing up in Buxton, N.C., he began competing as a young man in the Eastern Surf Association and progressed into larger surfing leagues within a few years, such as the Association of Surfing Professionals (now called the World Surf League).
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24
Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
outerbanksvoice.com
Matthew James Tappero of Kitty Hawk, August 27
Matthew “Matt” James Tappero, age 67, of Kitty Hawk, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, VA and lived in Bedford, VA through high school. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Max Tappero, stepmother Jane Tappero and stepfather Willis Levan.
big945.com
Stacked fields, opening day anticipation builds for WRV Outer Banks Pro Surf Competition presented by Pacifico
The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) has arrived on the famed coastline of Outer Banks for the 2022 WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1000. Competitors are fresh off their performances in Virginia Beach and looking for more in the shadow of Jennette’s Pier. A LIVE broadcast will feature some of the region’s top-tier talents beginning August 31 – September 4.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Seafood Festival Endowment created
(Outer Banks Community Foundation) The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment has been established by the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Board of Directors. The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes the positive impacts of our local seafood...
outerbanksvoice.com
Trula Mae Gibbs Dozier of Manteo, August 25
Trula Mae was born February 17, 1941 in Engelhard, North Carolina to the late John Anson Gibbs and Gertrude Spencer Gibbs. She died August 25, 2022 at ECU Medical Center, Greenville, North Carolina at the age of 81. Trula worked as a registered nurse at University Hospital in Albuquerque, New...
outerbanksvoice.com
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam
There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
outerbanksvoice.com
Free admission on Sept. 17 to Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 visit the Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center with FREE admission. The museum will participate in the seventeenth annual Museum Day presented by Smithsonian magazine. On Museum Day, selected institutions and museums nationwide open their doors free of charge for a celebration of learning with “the American Experience” as the theme for 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
William R. Forehand of Camden, August 30
William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers available to provide prescription refills for individuals without primary care providers
On August 26, Ronnie Sloan, CEO of the Outer Banks Hospital, announced that the Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers are available to handle prescription refills for individuals who do not have a primary care provider. The Town of Manteo and the Healthcare Task Force are pleased to hear this announcement...
