ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Cars
Asheville, NC
Society
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Sassy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Sassy! She's a sweet 14-year-old cat up for adoption with Laps & Naps Rescue for Senior Cats. Sassy hasn't been around many other animals yet, but staff with Laps & Naps says she would probably do OK with them. She's been outside for the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Charity#Working Wheels#Wnc
WLOS.com

Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WLOS.com

Wilderness at the Smokies to expand Wild WaterDome Waterpark, more with $40M project

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLOS) — A popular attraction for western North Carolina residents and families, Wilderness at the Smokies announced Thursday, Sept. 1 it will soon begin the largest expansion and renovation project in the resort's history. The announcement comes as the resort prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in...
WLOS.com

Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy