WLOS.com
Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
WLOS.com
Stay cool, follow rules during NC Apple Festival this Labor Day weekend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time again for the North Carolina Apple Festival!. Hendersonville's Main Street will be filled with vendors, music and activities starting Friday, Sept. 2, and going through Monday. As usual, there will be a wide variety of foods and drinks made with apples, with the...
WLOS.com
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
WLOS.com
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Sassy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Sassy! She's a sweet 14-year-old cat up for adoption with Laps & Naps Rescue for Senior Cats. Sassy hasn't been around many other animals yet, but staff with Laps & Naps says she would probably do OK with them. She's been outside for the...
WLOS.com
Workforce issues: Challenges mountain business owners likely to face in coming years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new survey has provided insight into the successes and challenges of the workforce in Western North Carolina. The State of Our Workforce: Western NC survey was conducted from March-May 2022. Nearly 800 employers responded to the survey, representing 10 counties in Western North Carolina....
WLOS.com
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
WLOS.com
Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
WLOS.com
'Very humbling' 8 Mission Health nurses recognized for their work with prestigious award
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eight Mission Health nurses have been recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. The award recognizes registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence. Since 1989, the Great 100 has recognized influential nurses across North Carolina who are...
WLOS.com
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
WLOS.com
Wilderness at the Smokies to expand Wild WaterDome Waterpark, more with $40M project
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLOS) — A popular attraction for western North Carolina residents and families, Wilderness at the Smokies announced Thursday, Sept. 1 it will soon begin the largest expansion and renovation project in the resort's history. The announcement comes as the resort prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in...
WLOS.com
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
WLOS.com
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Should you get tuition, dorm insurance for college-bound kids?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s no secret that college costs a lot of money these days. All-in, the average is more than $27,000 a year for a state school and more than $55,000 for a private university, leaving some families to wonder if there’s any way to protect their money in case of emergency.
WLOS.com
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WLOS.com
Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
