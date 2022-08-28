Gierra Williams, a fourth-year business administration student at Florida A&M University, was forced to move back on campus because of the conditions of her apartment. Williams is an out-of-state student from Atlanta. Her journey to finding housing initially began at FAMU when she was assigned to a double-unit at Palmetto Phase III. She opted out once FAMU offered upperclassmen the option to give up their dorm in exchange for rent compensation up to $1,079 per month and other health-related concerns.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO