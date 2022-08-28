ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

thefamuanonline.com

New student union opens at FSU

In the summer of 2018, Florida State University officials announced the reconstruction of the school’s student union. The building was more than 60 years old and had been remodeled three times since its opening in 1952, when it was designed to serve 15,000 students. The new student union —...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Off-campus housing nightmares

Gierra Williams, a fourth-year business administration student at Florida A&M University, was forced to move back on campus because of the conditions of her apartment. Williams is an out-of-state student from Atlanta. Her journey to finding housing initially began at FAMU when she was assigned to a double-unit at Palmetto Phase III. She opted out once FAMU offered upperclassmen the option to give up their dorm in exchange for rent compensation up to $1,079 per month and other health-related concerns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU PD monitors more than 1,500 cameras

As the fall semester dawns and students begin to settle into their classes, they may find that it’s more than just Florida A&M University professors welcoming them back with a smile. A new initiative by the Department of Campus Safety and Security has produced dozens of signs on campus...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Black-owned food truck opens near campus

A new up and coming Black-owned food truck, 9th Ave Café, has become a popular food truck. It is a family- owned business. Will and Walt Williams, brothers and Tallahassee natives, decided to open a family food truck business in the beginning part of 2022 in honor of their grandmother.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

SGA holds first fall meeting

Florida A&M University’s Student Government Association held its first meeting of the semester Monday. The governing body discussed upcoming meetings, events and held a confirmation for new members. Prior to beginning the meeting, there was a roll call for all senators and chairs and a brief prayer. SGA chair...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU football takes a stand

Unfair, entitled and disappointing are all words used by Florida A&M University students to capture reactions to the stance taken by FAMU’s football team. On Friday, social media was taken by storm when multiple sources reported 20 football players were ineligible to play against the North Carolina Tar Heels, leaving the team with only seven offensive linemen to compete.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of severely abusing a two year old girl was just found guilty of aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be sentenced next month. Clayton Pafford was arrested back in May 2019 after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase near...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High-end moisture content along with daytime heating will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Sunday. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see the best odds in the afternoon and evening hours with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coastline. A moderate threat of rip currents is in place for the coastal areas Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of a suspect for two recent deadly shootings in the community less than a week apart. Investigators say Arderrious Smith, 23, faces first-degree murder charges in the Aug.21 killing of Quadre Kirkland. Police say 20-year-old Kirkland was found shot...
QUINCY, FL
WJHG-TV

Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL

