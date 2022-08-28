Read full article on original website
Related
thefamuanonline.com
New student union opens at FSU
In the summer of 2018, Florida State University officials announced the reconstruction of the school’s student union. The building was more than 60 years old and had been remodeled three times since its opening in 1952, when it was designed to serve 15,000 students. The new student union —...
thefamuanonline.com
Off-campus housing nightmares
Gierra Williams, a fourth-year business administration student at Florida A&M University, was forced to move back on campus because of the conditions of her apartment. Williams is an out-of-state student from Atlanta. Her journey to finding housing initially began at FAMU when she was assigned to a double-unit at Palmetto Phase III. She opted out once FAMU offered upperclassmen the option to give up their dorm in exchange for rent compensation up to $1,079 per month and other health-related concerns.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU PD monitors more than 1,500 cameras
As the fall semester dawns and students begin to settle into their classes, they may find that it’s more than just Florida A&M University professors welcoming them back with a smile. A new initiative by the Department of Campus Safety and Security has produced dozens of signs on campus...
thefamuanonline.com
Black-owned food truck opens near campus
A new up and coming Black-owned food truck, 9th Ave Café, has become a popular food truck. It is a family- owned business. Will and Walt Williams, brothers and Tallahassee natives, decided to open a family food truck business in the beginning part of 2022 in honor of their grandmother.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He was sick for 17 years': Godby High School student waiting on new heart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quan Howard's mother, Chantel Livingston, describes her son as a normal kid. "Quan is an exceptional student in school, he loves to go to the movies, he loves swimming" At least, that was until March 19 of 2022. She said she saw Quan laying on...
thefamuanonline.com
SGA holds first fall meeting
Florida A&M University’s Student Government Association held its first meeting of the semester Monday. The governing body discussed upcoming meetings, events and held a confirmation for new members. Prior to beginning the meeting, there was a roll call for all senators and chairs and a brief prayer. SGA chair...
WCTV
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well. Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU football takes a stand
Unfair, entitled and disappointing are all words used by Florida A&M University students to capture reactions to the stance taken by FAMU’s football team. On Friday, social media was taken by storm when multiple sources reported 20 football players were ineligible to play against the North Carolina Tar Heels, leaving the team with only seven offensive linemen to compete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of severely abusing a two year old girl was just found guilty of aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be sentenced next month. Clayton Pafford was arrested back in May 2019 after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase near...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High-end moisture content along with daytime heating will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Sunday. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see the best odds in the afternoon and evening hours with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coastline. A moderate threat of rip currents is in place for the coastal areas Sunday.
Missing Leon County man found safe
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
WCTV
Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of a suspect for two recent deadly shootings in the community less than a week apart. Investigators say Arderrious Smith, 23, faces first-degree murder charges in the Aug.21 killing of Quadre Kirkland. Police say 20-year-old Kirkland was found shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
LCSO investigating shooting in area of Tower Road; suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night that it is investigating a shooting.
Quincy Police Department investigating death of 18 year old in apparent shooting
The Quincy Police Department announced Saturday that it is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Comments / 0