2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Need To See
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)
For reasons attributed to the unending passage of time, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are, once again, here.
Celebrities rolled up to the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, dressed in the wild and wacky looks most have come to hope for ― and expect ― from the VMAs.
If this year’s event is anything like the last, then audiences are in for a night of couple debuts , red carpet scuffles and steamy shower scenes .
Sunday’s show will be emceed by three hosts ― LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow ― as the VMAs attempt to find a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting duties amid awards show rating slumps .
With seven nominations, Harlow is tied for most noms at the show, alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail closely behind, with six apiece.
Check out all the wild looks below:
Lizzo(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift(Photo: Gotham via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Jack Harlow(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
LL Cool J(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
Chlöe Bailey(Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)
Latto(Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)
Bebe Rexha(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Lil Nas X(Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)
Becky G(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
Lili Reinhart(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
J Balvin(Photo: via Associated Press)
Snoop Dogg(Photo: via Associated Press)
Ashley Graham(Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images via Getty Images)
Ava Max(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Conan Gray(Photo: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)
Sofia Carson(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
DJ Khaled(Photo: via Associated Press)
Billy Eichner(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Anitta(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Dove Cameron(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
Melissa Gorga(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Chloe Fineman(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Betty Who(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)
Tate McRae(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Rachel Lindsay(Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)
Tayshia Adams(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
Khalid(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Kerri Colby(Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)
Colton Haynes(Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)
