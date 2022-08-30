2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Need To See

Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

For reasons attributed to the unending passage of time, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are, once again, here.

Celebrities rolled up to the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, dressed in the wild and wacky looks most have come to hope for ― and expect ― from the VMAs.

If this year’s event is anything like the last, then audiences are in for a night of couple debuts , red carpet scuffles and steamy shower scenes .

Sunday’s show will be emceed by three hosts ― LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow ― as the VMAs attempt to find a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting duties amid awards show rating slumps .

With seven nominations, Harlow is tied for most noms at the show, alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail closely behind, with six apiece.

Check out all the wild looks below:

Lizzo

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink

Taylor Swift

Avril Lavigne

Jack Harlow

LL Cool J

Sabrina Carpenter

Chlöe Bailey

Latto

Bebe Rexha

Lil Nas X

Becky G

Lili Reinhart

J Balvin

Snoop Dogg

Ashley Graham

Ava Max

Conan Gray

Sofia Carson

DJ Khaled

Billy Eichner

Anitta

Dove Cameron

Melissa Gorga

Chloe Fineman

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin

Betty Who

Tate McRae

Rachel Lindsay

Tayshia Adams

Khalid

Kerri Colby

Colton Haynes

