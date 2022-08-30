ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: All The Wildest Looks You Need To See

By Carly Ledbetter, Cole Delbyck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uWYA_0hYuaCq400 Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

For reasons attributed to the unending passage of time, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are, once again, here.

Celebrities rolled up to the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, dressed in the wild and wacky looks most have come to hope for ― and expect ― from the VMAs.

If this year’s event is anything like the last, then audiences are in for a night of couple debuts , red carpet scuffles and steamy shower scenes .

Sunday’s show will be emceed by three hosts ― LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow ― as the VMAs attempt to find a “more innovative and unique approach” to traditional hosting duties amid awards show rating slumps .

With seven nominations, Harlow is tied for most noms at the show, alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail closely behind, with six apiece.

Check out all the wild looks below:

Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tumla_0hYuaCq400
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUsoh_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mw6xQ_0hYuaCq400
(Photo: Gotham via Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3l1x_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Jack Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qAnc_0hYuaCq400
(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

LL Cool J

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrGTA_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQTMt_0hYuaCq400
(Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Chlöe Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kwold_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Latto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEjh7_0hYuaCq400
(Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTRJ0_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeoTA_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Becky G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AsGm_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Lili Reinhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWB3O_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

J Balvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcOf6_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: via Associated Press)

Snoop Dogg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beZW6_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: via Associated Press)

Ashley Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNOGP_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images via Getty Images)

Ava Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVWMO_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Conan Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoOk1_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

Sofia Carson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0y4c_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

DJ Khaled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhKRk_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: via Associated Press)

Billy Eichner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8KSw_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Anitta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX8KX_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Dove Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZGdY_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Melissa Gorga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lMys_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Chloe Fineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHMrS_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3cP4_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Betty Who

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOzXq_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Tate McRae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9KYJ_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Rachel Lindsay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLRcR_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Tayshia Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYStF_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Khalid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pUsR_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Kerri Colby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31upaZ_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Cindy Ord via Getty Images)

Colton Haynes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285hTX_0hYuaCq400 (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Community Policy