Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Yardbarker
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
Yardbarker
Former Patriots great rips dysfunctional offense: 'Josh McDaniels' team look more like the Patriots'
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels. The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Yardbarker
Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request
The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Yardbarker
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Yardbarker
The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
Yardbarker
The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
Yardbarker
Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
Yardbarker
Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year
The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo over concerns Trey Lance 'won't be good enough'
The San Francisco 49ers reversed course Monday when they restructured Jimmy Garoppolo's contract to keep the quarterback with the team for the 2022 season after previously insisting he'd be traded. While Trey Lance is still expected to be the 49ers' starter with Garoppolo returning as a backup, at least a...
Yardbarker
Josh Gordon Comments On His Release
It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
Yardbarker
The Titans Might Have A QB Controversy On Their Hands
The Tennessee Titans went out on a limb and selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a surprise pick, mostly because Willis was not expected to fall that far. Despite having Ryan Tannehill the Titans gave Willis a chance. Now, they might have...
Yardbarker
Falcons' Calvin Ridley reportedly a target of gang-related celebrity home robberies
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley surprised many in the NFL community when he announced last Halloween that he was stepping away from competitive football for an unspecified amount of time to focus on his mental well-being. Ridley's name was in headlines for a much different reason this past...
Attorney: Saints safety Marcus Maye 'vehemently denies' allegation following aggravated assault arrest
The New Orleans Saints surprised many earlier this week when they shipped off starting DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. With free agency acquisitions Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye joining the team's secondary this summer though, perhaps fans in the "Big Easy" felt the group could sustain the loss of Gardner-Johnson.
