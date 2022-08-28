A Pharr man remains jailed on a charge of murder in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in the parking lot of a business in Donna last weekend. 51-year-old Andrew Scavnicky was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Tuesday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon. Her body appears to have been left at the business on the 1000 block of the west I-2 frontage road.

PHARR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO