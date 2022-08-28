ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

DPS: 1 dead, 4 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened earlier today in Donna, leaving one person dead and four people hospitalized. At about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a black Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493...
DONNA, TX
DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
WESLACO, TX
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash

A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary

MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
MISSION, TX
Rio Hondo PD arrest man barricaded nearby school zone

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sexual assault putting a local elementary school on high alert. Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible sexual assault at a convenience store on East Colorado Avenue.  Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, Antonio Perez, 42, fled in a vehicle […]
RIO HONDO, TX
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
EDINBURG, TX
Hours long standoff ends with arrest in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police have arrested a man who they say barricaded himself in a home for hours. The standoff was just across the street from Rio Hondo Elementary on Robert Garza Drive. The police chief said the man had several outstanding warrants. Since the crime scene was near the elementary, […]
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says

A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
HARLINGEN, TX

