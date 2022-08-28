Read full article on original website
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
DPS: 1 dead, 4 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Donna
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened earlier today in Donna, leaving one person dead and four people hospitalized. At about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a black Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493...
KRGV
kurv.com
Man In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Hidalgo
A man is facing murder charges after his wife was found dead in Hidalgo. Police say Luis Antonio Rivera was taken into custody Thursday. Rivera’s wife Edna was found dead at a home on East Monterrey Avenue on Tuesday. Rivera is expected to make his first court appearance later Thursday.
DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
kurv.com
Pharr Man Charged With Murder In Killing Of Pharr Woman
A Pharr man remains jailed on a charge of murder in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in the parking lot of a business in Donna last weekend. 51-year-old Andrew Scavnicky was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Tuesday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon. Her body appears to have been left at the business on the 1000 block of the west I-2 frontage road.
KRGV
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County
Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects. That...
KRGV
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. The high school was placed on lockdown...
KRGV
Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
PD: Pharr man arrested after confessing to murder of woman found in Donna
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man who confessed to killing a woman in a murder case over the weekend. Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with Donna Police Department investigators. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday...
KRGV
Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours. Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary
MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
