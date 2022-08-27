Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
WIBW
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that knows how to win in recent years, last year was a little bit of a hiccup. The team went 6-4 last season, a drastic change from 11-2 in 2020. A part of that was the team lacked leadership but head coach Mike Paramore and the players say this year... it’s a night and day difference.
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Gov. urges small business owners to prepare for new tax relief program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small business owners have been urged to prepare a UEI before the applications for a new tax relief program opens in October. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her administration will launch the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program in October.
WIBW
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys woman was arrested after she was found to be driving impaired and meth was found in her possession following a fight over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Margaret A. Thomas, 43, of Saint Marys was arrested on Sunday and could face charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a domestic disturbance.
WIBW
New Jersey man dies in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office seeking information
Chairs of the Race Against Breast Cancer share their life stories. Sarah Jepson and Jennifer Kidd explain why the walk is important. The VA is helping veterans get their ACT together with the PACT ACT. A major information event is coming to Prairie Band Casino September 6.
Comments / 0