Marquette, MI

Florida to Meet Ohio at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., will serve as the site for a non-conference matchup between the Florida Gators and the Ohio Bobcats on Dec. 14. Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. The contest marks the fourth all-time meeting...
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan

Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Man in critical condition after trying to save his dog from Ohio quarry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after authorities say he tried to save his dog from a quarry in Obetz Monday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were called to Dixon Quarry, located between Alum Creek Drive and Interstate 270, around 10:41 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed when he hits mower in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Iron Mountain Tuesday. Michigan State Police were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Antoine Road and East Grand Boulevard in the city. Investigation determined a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Iron Mountain man was eastbound...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI

