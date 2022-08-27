Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police Investigating Rear Vehicle Window Smashed
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a rear window smashed on a vehicle on Monday morning, August 29. The incident was reported to Framingham Police at 7:42 a.m. at SMOC housing at 7 Bishop Street in Framingham. Framingham Police said they have no suspects. Framingham Police said “rear window...
Framingham Police: 2 Teens To Be Charged With Breaking Into Half Dozen Vehicles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police plan to charge two teens for breaking into a half dozen motor vehicles in the Saxonville section of the City, said the police spokesperson. All 6 vehicles were at the Yeager Automotive lot on River Path Drive in Framingham. “Two juveniles have been identified and...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Framingham Police Investigating Tuesday Night Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place Tuesday night, August 30. The incident happened at 7:54 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. The male victim assaulted by two males, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The victim was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car
“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
Catalytic Converter Stolen at Framingham Car Dealership
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham car dealership reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle on its property on Wednesday, August 31. The theft was reported at 12:45 at Framingham Ford, 1,200 Worcester Road in Framingham. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. There has been an increase in...
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
WCVB
1 killed, several seriously injured in crash involving car, motorcycles in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye...
Police: Driver Cited After Crashing Vehicle on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a single-car crash on Route 9 on early Tuesday morning. The vehicle crashed into the guard rail at 1:11 a.m. at Worcester Road and Crossing Blvd, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
UPDATED: Driver Cited after Cyclist Struck on Route 126 Tuesday Night
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck Tuesday night on Concord Street, according to the police and fire departments. The driver was cited, according to police. Framingham Fire Rescue 1 & Ambulance 1 responded to the area of 493 Concord Street for a pedestrian struck, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Gloucester Man Driving Motorcycle On Sidewalk Leads To Large Drug Bust: Police
A 33-year-old Gloucester man with a bookbag full of drugs, supplies, cash, and weapons wound up in jail after he was spotted driving on the sidewalk, police said. Jason Moody, 33, was seen at a possible drug deal at Derby Street near the Oak Grove Cemetery Monday evening on a blue and white motorcycle, and a worried citizen who filmed the transaction called officers to share the video, Gloucester police said.
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department. The name of the person...
No bail for robbery suspect accused of stabbing, biting Good Samaritan
MALDEN – A man accused of stealing a woman's purse and attacking a delivery driver who tried to stop him appeared in court on Tuesday, but hid his face.Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody followed the woman Monday afternoon as she left a Citizens Bank ATM in Malden. The woman told police she heard footsteps behind her, and a masked man dressed in all black grabbed her purse.Ryan Dos Santos was delivering groceries at a nearby apartment building. He said he heard the victim screaming for help, and tackled Seay. Dos Santos was injured during an ensuing struggle, which...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1