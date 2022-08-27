ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Investigating Rear Vehicle Window Smashed

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a rear window smashed on a vehicle on Monday morning, August 29. The incident was reported to Framingham Police at 7:42 a.m. at SMOC housing at 7 Bishop Street in Framingham. Framingham Police said they have no suspects. Framingham Police said “rear window...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
RANDOLPH, MA
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Tuesday Night Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place Tuesday night, August 30. The incident happened at 7:54 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. The male victim assaulted by two males, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The victim was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car

“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Gloucester Man Driving Motorcycle On Sidewalk Leads To Large Drug Bust: Police

A 33-year-old Gloucester man with a bookbag full of drugs, supplies, cash, and weapons wound up in jail after he was spotted driving on the sidewalk, police said. Jason Moody, 33, was seen at a possible drug deal at Derby Street near the Oak Grove Cemetery Monday evening on a blue and white motorcycle, and a worried citizen who filmed the transaction called officers to share the video, Gloucester police said.
GLOUCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

No bail for robbery suspect accused of stabbing, biting Good Samaritan

MALDEN – A man accused of stealing a woman's purse and attacking a delivery driver who tried to stop him appeared in court on Tuesday, but hid his face.Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody followed the woman Monday afternoon as she left a Citizens Bank ATM in Malden. The woman told police she heard footsteps behind her, and a masked man dressed in all black grabbed her purse.Ryan Dos Santos was delivering groceries at a nearby apartment building. He said he heard the victim screaming for help, and tackled Seay. Dos Santos was injured during an ensuing struggle, which...
MALDEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

