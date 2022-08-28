Ciara repped merchandise from the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation backed by Vanessa Bryant on her Instagram story yesterday. The video that followed the image saw the “One, Two, Step” songstress showing off the jewelry that Bryant sent her with quotes embossed on the golden pendants attached to it from the late and great Kobe Bryant. The sweat set was created in honor of Kobe’s birthday while the pendant necklaces, made in partnership with Zoe Chicco, are meant to celebrate Gianna and her father’s spirit. The athleisure consisted of a long sleeve crew neck sweater in black with the Bryant-owned charity name...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO