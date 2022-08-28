ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Jeanie Buss walks back comment saying Russell Westbrook was Lakers' best player last year

The first year of the Russell Westbrook experience in Los Angeles did not go exactly as planned for him or the Lakers. The team was decimated by injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook himself struggled to make the type of impact he did during his prime years in Oklahoma City. He averaged just 18 points per game (the third-lowest total of his career), was not efficient and was a target for criticism all year.
Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other well known players. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but most would agree that if healthy, they will be seen as a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"

The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
NBA Fans React To The Knicks' $340 Million Core Of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, And Julius Randle: "This Has To Be The Most Expensive Mid 3 Ever..."

Historically, the New York Knicks haven't been a very successful franchise. Most of their existence has been spent just trying to build a steady playoff contender. This summer, though, the Knicks went all-out in their quest to build the best team possible. And after committing huge salaries to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the team has a core they can roll with for the next few years.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star

View the original article to see embedded media. On August 31, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign. The 38-year-old averaged a very solid 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range last season. While...
NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star

Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
Jeanie Buss Reveals How Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About The Shaquille O'Neal Trade In 2004: "It Won't Matter To You Because You're Not Coming Back as Coach Either"

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most star-studded franchise in the history of NBA basketball. They have had most of the biggest names in basketball history wear their jersey and represent the LakeShow on the court. They are also the most successful NBA franchise in history with 17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics.
Cavaliers acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is on the move to a very surprising destination. The Utah Jazz have traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Shams Charania of The Athletic shared the full deal, which sees three unprotected first-round picks heading to Utah, along with guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz will also acquire two pick swaps in the trade.
Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Does Not Understand Basketball: "Give Him Tim Duncan's Knowledge, A Whole Different Player Isn't He?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered to be the best player in the league today due to the combination of athleticism, offensive firepower, and DPOY-caliber defense that is his playstyle. He has won almost every single award possible in the game, including a championship in 2021. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's achievements and...
Jason Williams Believes Michael Jordan Would Struggle Scoring In The Modern Era: "It Was Easy For Him To Get To The Bucket Against Gary Payton As It Would Be Against Jrue Holiday Today With Giannis And Brook Lopez Sitting Back There"

Michael Jordan is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step onto an NBA court, with most people having him as the single-greatest player to ever play. Jordan's proficiency on both sides of the floor hasn't been seen in the NBA since his retirement, and nobody has been able to match the winning records he left.
Allen Iverson’s Career Record vs. NBA Legends And Superstars: He Beat LeBron James But Struggled Against Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant

After two successful seasons at Georgetown University, a 6-foot-0 guard declared for the NBA Draft. That height never mattered, as he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Since that night in 1996, Allen Iverson became a Rookie of the Year, a four-time scoring champion, and eventually one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He remains the shortest player in league history to win an MVP Award in a season where he played in the NBA Finals.
