Vicksburg, MS

foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Mexican Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’re in the proper place now. You have just arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, a thriving metropolis close to Memphis, Tennessee. The city has an ethnically diversified population from a variety of backgrounds residing within its boundaries. Jackson’s residents have impacted this state and home, from African Americans and Latinos...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg local to attend New York Fashion Week

Vicksburg local, Raymond Banks will be attending New York Fashion Week with his own line of fashion this Fall. Banks, a graduate of Vicksburg Highschool, is a fashion designer who has been designing clothes since 2013. Banks is also a graduate of the Parsons School of Design. “It’s one of the top brand fashion schools,” he noted.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport

The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
HATTIESBURG, MS
erienewsnow.com

Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'

When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS

