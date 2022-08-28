Read full article on original website
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg local to attend New York Fashion Week
Vicksburg local, Raymond Banks will be attending New York Fashion Week with his own line of fashion this Fall. Banks, a graduate of Vicksburg Highschool, is a fashion designer who has been designing clothes since 2013. Banks is also a graduate of the Parsons School of Design. “It’s one of the top brand fashion schools,” he noted.
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport
The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Mississippi city where water was deemed undrinkable
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to neighbors in need on Wednesday. Neighbor in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Salvation Army […]
WLBT
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
Entire City of Jackson, MS To Lose Running Water for Indefinite Amount of Time
Mississippi’s governor announced on Monday that those who live in Jackson will lose running water for an unspecified amount of time. According to Governor Tate Reeves, “A major pump at Jackson’s main water treatment facility was damaged and the city has been using backup pumps.”. The people...
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
WLBT
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
WDAM-TV
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
philstockworld.com
Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is an Object Lesson in the Cost of Doing Nothing
This week’s water apocalypse—and you know wein the shebeen are keeping track—can be found closer to home. In Mississippi, the residents of Jackson, that state’s capital, all 180,000 of them, will be without water to drink or to bathe their bodies or to brush their teeth or even to flush their …
erienewsnow.com
Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'
When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
AOL Corp
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
