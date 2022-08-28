Instagram User Shares Easy At Home Margarita Recipe

Getty Images for ASPCA

What if I told you that you could make skinny margaritas at home with a coffee pot?

That is just what one Instagram user is showing her followers.

The Instagram user goes by Adley on the social media app and has detailed instructions on one of her videos on how you can make skinny margaritas in your coffee pot.

This video caught my attention since it uses a coffee pot (no, not a Keurig, a regular coffee pot) and mini unwrapped Starbursts. I immediately thought this was gross but after watching the video a few times I think Adley may be on to something.

Here are the basic instructions from the video below:

Take a bag of mini unwrapped starbursts

Pour one full bottle of tequila into the coffee pot

Fill the coffee pot with ice

Add limes and oranges to the coffee pot

Turn the coffee pot on and let it run through the cycle

Toast jalapenos in the toaster then cut them up and place them in the bottom of the glass

Put salt or sugar on the glass

Then serve

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by *ADLEY* (@adley)



If you read through the comments on this video you can see that most people are pretty excited about this new sweet drink.

The last comment will hopefully inspire more cocktail content from this Instagram user so we can all partake in making fun drinks in the easiest way possible.