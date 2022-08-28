Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hide your kids, Tampa! This man's out here trying to buy little girlsEvie M.Tampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
thegabber.com
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 1-5
Saturday, Sept. 3: The Fulcos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Vittoria Rose Band, 4 p.m. Monday. Sept. 5: The Black Honkeys, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Kerry Courtney, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: John Frinzi, 4...
fox13news.com
Clearwater church unveils new solar rooftop that will power entire facility
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater is adding another source to its power of prayer. Members of the church joined community members at a ribbon cutting to unveil the church's new solar rooftop. "It powers the entire facility. Their bill should really only be the minimum customer...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Gulfport closes out month-long 'Geckofest' celebration this weekend
Geckofest 2022's 'Game Night' party happens Saturday.
suncoastnews.com
Some Tarpon Springs leaders not on board with plan for Anclote River Park restaurant
TARPON SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners expressed concern over the potential increased water traffic and noise generated by the proposed construction of a 22,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant in Holiday on the Anclote River. The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 8 approved a proposed resort-style restaurant at Anclote River Park...
Pinellas Commissioners consider beach smoking ban
Pinellas County Commissioners will soon weigh in on a new change: banning smoking on the sandy shorelines of three county owned beach parks.
First ever St. Petersburg anime convention to take place in September
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s first ever anime convention will take place in September. “Anime St. Pete” will be held at the Coliseum, located at 535 4th Ave N, on Sept. 17-18. According to the convention’s website, there will be six popular anime voice actors, in addition to a “roster” of Florida’s top cosplayers. […]
St. Pete enters next phase of Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg has entered into the next phase of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project, releasing the request for proposals. Developers can now make a bid on the 86-acre project. The city's 32-page RFP outlines the history of the site, the...
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
995qyk.com
Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique
If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
Beerbusters, a nostalgic movie rental bar, soft opens in Pinellas Park this week
Craft beer, niche mid-2000s films, movie snacks and board games will soon live under the same roof.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer. Well. He left giant debris piles and dangerous gigantic holes in customer yards. All part of his multimillion-dollar scheme defrauding homeowners. Brian Washburn was the owner of Amore Pools. Sounds nice, don’t it? He promise low prices and great work. Took big down payments as he got some giant holes dug, and left to find his next customer. His wife also in jail facing charges, helped. Family owned business! He was smart enough to cover his fraud by using a third party check cashing place to convert checks to cash. But, this Florida Man pool guy didn’t know…Um, the cops know how people do that too. Source News Channel 8.
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic
For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
Longboat Observer
SMR's bid to build 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County clears hurdle
Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of sending a proposed major land use change to the state for review that if approved by the state, and then a final time by commissioners, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County. Called the...
