Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 1-5

Saturday, Sept. 3: The Fulcos, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Vittoria Rose Band, 4 p.m. Monday. Sept. 5: The Black Honkeys, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Kerry Courtney, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: John Frinzi, 4...
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

First ever St. Petersburg anime convention to take place in September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s first ever anime convention will take place in September. “Anime St. Pete” will be held at the Coliseum, located at 535 4th Ave N, on Sept. 17-18. According to the convention’s website, there will be six popular anime voice actors, in addition to a “roster” of Florida’s top cosplayers. […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach

There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million

When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique

If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer

Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer. Well. He left giant debris piles and dangerous gigantic holes in customer yards. All part of his multimillion-dollar scheme defrauding homeowners. Brian Washburn was the owner of Amore Pools. Sounds nice, don’t it? He promise low prices and great work. Took big down payments as he got some giant holes dug, and left to find his next customer. His wife also in jail facing charges, helped. Family owned business! He was smart enough to cover his fraud by using a third party check cashing place to convert checks to cash. But, this Florida Man pool guy didn’t know…Um, the cops know how people do that too. Source News Channel 8.
CLEARWATER, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL

