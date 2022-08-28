Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer. Well. He left giant debris piles and dangerous gigantic holes in customer yards. All part of his multimillion-dollar scheme defrauding homeowners. Brian Washburn was the owner of Amore Pools. Sounds nice, don’t it? He promise low prices and great work. Took big down payments as he got some giant holes dug, and left to find his next customer. His wife also in jail facing charges, helped. Family owned business! He was smart enough to cover his fraud by using a third party check cashing place to convert checks to cash. But, this Florida Man pool guy didn’t know…Um, the cops know how people do that too. Source News Channel 8.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO