Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Retired General talks supply chain at Salute to Business event in Niles
The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its Salute to Business on Thursday. The event honors people who have significantly impacted their businesses, customers and the Valley overall. The following awards were handed out. Business Professional of the Year: Traci Miller, President Color3 Embroidery Inc. Business Advocate of the Year:...
WFMJ.com
Warren Disabled American Veterans report over 60 unauthorized bank transactions
Over 60 unauthorized transactions were uncovered from a Trumbull County veterans organization's bank account. According to a report from Warren police, the treasurer of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) #11 in Warren reported a theft to police. Police say the organization was made aware on August 15 that approximately $1,000 was...
WFMJ.com
Niles teachers, board battle for public support on eve of possible strike
As negotiators involved in the contract dispute between the Niles School Board and the teacher’s union prepare for the final scheduled bargaining session before Thursday’s strike deadline, both sides are battling for the hearts and minds of parents and other residents of the district. School administrators have posted...
WFMJ.com
21 News Podcast: Mercy Health support for addicted mothers
It’s National Recovery Month in the United States and it comes at a time when we’re seeing discouraging trends in overdose numbers all over our viewing area. In some cases, this year appears poised to surpass 2017 for the worst year ever for fatal overdoses in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the backdrop for addiction continues to change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Mahoning, Columbiana Counties
Two out of three counties in the Mahoning Valley are experiencing a very slight increase in COVID-19 cases this week with Mahoning and Columbiana County reporting slightly increased case numbers. Columbiana County is reporting 367 cases this week (360.2 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 826 cases (361.2 per 100k)...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown police lieutenant on paid leave for a year and a half
A Youngstown police officer has spent the last year and a half on paid leave. YPD Lieutenant Brian Flynn was placed on leave in March 2021. Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian confirmed that Flynn has been on paid leave but "can offer no other information on the matter at this time."
WFMJ.com
Niles Board of Education encourages teachers to continue working during strike
Negotiations still have not been settled between Niles teachers and the Board of Education as of Tuesday, August 30 with the teachers' current contract set to expire in just one more day. Now, with the scheduled September 1 strike approaching, an email sent out by Niles Chief Financial Officer, Rhonda...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Business Incubator gets revolutionary ceramic 3D printer
The Youngstown business incubator acquired a new tool to push forward the growth in additive manufacturing. It's called the XJET Carmel 1400 Ceramic 3D printer. It's the first of its kind in the United States and uses revolutionary new technology to print virtually anything out of ceramic. "All of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Niles school board approves agreement; teacher's strike averted
The Niles School Board met at noon Thursday and approved the agreement that was reached late Wednesday night, averting a strike threatened by the teacher's union. The agreement has already been ratified by members of the union. Teachers were in the classroom Thursday with students. The board approved the new...
WFMJ.com
City of Sharon to receive nearly $1 million in public safety grants
U.S. Representative Mike Kelly announced on Thursday that the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million total for two public safety grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Sharon's Fire Department and Fire District will receive $769,320 in support, and the city's Department of Operations and Safety will...
WFMJ.com
Drug Overdose Awareness Day sheds light on record-breaking drug-related deaths in the Valley
Wednesday is International Drug Overdose Awareness day, and to help combat overdose deaths, naloxone boxes are being placed across the country. The Valley has gotten six just in the last year, and one of the Narcan boxes was placed at the Boardman Holiday Inn Wednesday morning in case of an opioid-related emergency.
WFMJ.com
New women's pantry opens at Youngstown City Health Department
A new women's pantry has opened at the Youngstown City Health Department. The pantry is fully stocked with body wash, toothpaste, menstrual products, diapers and much more. The opening coincides with Infant Mortality Awareness Month, where the Youngstown area sees about 9% of infants die before their first birthday. "Right...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Niles superintendent says she's staying, despite getting Florida license
Niles schools superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says she has no intention of leaving the district, despite having gotten an educator's license for the state of Florida last month. As the district continues negotiations with its teachers' union in an attempt to avoid a strike, some in the community have shared...
WFMJ.com
Canfield Fair livestock auction helps local food bank
From rabbits and lambs to pigs and cattle, the livestock auction at the Canfield Fair draws a big crowd. "It helps the community, what they're buying here," says senior fair board member Don Snyder. But when you consider who the auction helps every year, you might say it's the "GOAT".
WFMJ.com
City of Youngstown rejects settlement offer from Chill Can company
The city of Youngstown has rejected a settlement officer made by the company in charge of the Chill Can Plant. This is part of the back-and-forth legal battle between the city and the Mitchell Joseph Company. A court filing from the city states that two of the buildings, which were...
WFMJ.com
Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church hosting Greek Food & Wine Festival September 2-4
Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church (401, 12th St., Campbell) is gearing up to host its Greek Food & Wine Festival throughout the weekend of September 2. The festival kicks off at noon on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend until it wraps up on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Guests...
WFMJ.com
Two departments fight fire at Liberty motel
Firefighters from Liberty and Youngstown were called out early Thursday to a fire reported at a Belmont Avenue motel. Flames were reported at the Rodeway Inn near Station Square shortly before 5 a.m. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a ladder truck was requested from the Youngstown Fire Department to reach...
WFMJ.com
Sharon schools awarded nearly $75,000 to expand access to fresh produce
Pennsylvania Representative, Mark Longietti has announced on Thursday that three elementary schools in Sharon have received nearly $75,000 total in grant funds to expand students' access to fresh produce. The funding was awarded under USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Case Avenue Elementary School received $35,700, Musser Elementary School received...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull deputy dog warden placed on unpaid administrative leave
Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday afternoon during a Trumbull County Commissioners meeting. A motion to place Parks on unpaid leave was passed 2-1. Commissioner Niki Frenchko voted in opposition to this ruling, basing her stance on precedent, and claimed the motion was called improperly as the warden's name was not used in the motion.
WFMJ.com
Cleveland Clinic: The importance of COVID-19 boosters for children
With school back in session for children across the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys, parents may be wondering how necessary a COVID-19 booster shot is for their child. A pediatrician from Cleveland Clinic is weighing in on that discussion. Cleveland Clinic pediatrician Dr. Kimberly Giuliano says with respiratory viruses typically peaking...
Comments / 0