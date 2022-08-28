ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Hawks drop season opener, honor Moon at halftime

The Gretna Hawks fell to the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers, 33-12, in their first game of the season. Head coach Shaun Miller and the Gretna High administration honored Gretna Football Booster Club founder Vernon Moon in a halftime ceremony. “He has been the backbone of our football program for over 20...
GRETNA, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Hosts Marshall on Senior Day

Liberty will start the week at home as the Lady Flames host Marshall and will recognize its two seniors McKinley Burkett, and Khyla Porter. The Lady Flames will then close out the weekend on the road against in-state opponent, Richmond. Gameday Central Links. Liberty vs. Marshall. Game Date: Thursday, Sept....
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Volleyball to Host Home Tournament, This Weekend

Liberty, coming off of a 1-2 showing at the season-opening VCU Invitational, welcomes Winthrop (0-3), UNCW (0-3) and Murray State (2-0) to Liberty Arena for a tournament, Friday and Saturday. Matchday Central Links. Liberty Arena. Lynchburg, Va. Tournament Schedule. Friday, Sept. 2. Noon – Winthrop vs. Murray State Live Stats...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Women’s Tennis Enjoys Success at Dufour Invitational

The Liberty women’s tennis team enjoyed success at the 2022 Dufour Invitational, hosted by Boonsboro Country Club last weekend. Liberty’s Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre captured a doubles title at the event. Meanwhile, the Lady Flames’ Marina Davtyan and Rafael Marques Da Silva of the men’s team captured the mixed doubles crown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Sports
Liberty News

Flames to Square off with No. 4 UCLA Friday

Liberty has posted a 1-0-1 mark to start its 2022 season, dowing Radford 3-0 on Aug. 25 and tying then No. 20 Maryland 1-1 at Collegiate Park, Md. Liberty will be playing in a contest in the state of California for the first time in program history on Friday evening.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Rhodes Tabbed BIG EAST Offensive POW in First Set of Weekly Awards

Liberty field hockey forward Daniella Rhodes has been named the BIG EAST Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Rhodes, this year’s Preseason BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week, collected the honor after a strong opening weekend against Kent State and Indiana. This is the senior forward’s sixth career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week award.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Liberty completed its 2022-23 schedule as head coach Ritchie McKay and the Liberty men’s basketball team have announced their non-conference schedule. Season tickets are on sale with less than 200 season tickets remaining. Tickets can be purchased at LUBasketball.com. Home Sweet Home. The Flames will have eight home games...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Welcome Back Game Days by Celebrating College Colors Day

The 18th College Colors Day, the national holiday celebrating collegiate fandom and the kickoff of college football’s opening weekend, returns on Friday, September 2, uniting all Flames fans across the country by encouraging them to represent Liberty Athletics by wearing their favorite gear on a single day. Created by...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
spectrumnews1.com

The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy

September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Anne Spencer’s Garden

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a garden in Lynchburg, Virginia, that is the key to unlocking the writing and mind of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer. Our podcast is an audio guide...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina

A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem

Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
SALEM, VA
WSET

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!

(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
Liberty News

Digital display honors over 160,000 Liberty University supporters

As a way to remember its past and recognize the people who were pivotal in ensuring its future, Liberty University unveiled a virtual donor wall in the lobby of the Hancock Welcome Center in August that bears over 160,000 names of those who have contributed to university giving campaigns in the last 51 years.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

From matted, starved to forever homes

The dogs arrived at the Pittsylvania Pet Center in April matted, starved, afflicted with numerous ailments and unaccustomed to human contact. Initial reports and photos were grim, but through the work of the Pet Center staff, as well as an outpouring of community support, all 68 dogs have found new homes, according to Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

