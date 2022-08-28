Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BKFC 28: Fisticuffs frenzy at Rio Rancho Events Center
Eleven bouts made up BKFC 28 (Bare Knuckles Fighting Championships 28) at the Rio Rancho Events Center Saturday evening, Aug. 27. here are some photos of the action.
Rio Rancho and Albuquerque get first non-alcoholic Kava bar
Pureland Kava and Tea Bar, a non-alcoholic bar that serves Kava drinks, opened on August 27 with the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce handling the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This bar is the first of it’s kind in Rio Rancho or Albuquerque. There is one Kava bar in Santa Fe.
CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
Popular tree removed from University Stadium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo football fans are mourning the loss of a beloved tree. The massive cottonwood has stood in the southeast corner of University Stadium since the 1960’s. The tree became a popular spot to enjoy games in the shade during hot days. During a recent storm, the tree split […]
RRPD arrest records: July 22-July 31
Mitchell White, 37, Rio Rancho, was arrested for Assault Upon A Peace Officer, Resisting An Officer and had a Felony Warrant For his Arrest near Southern Blvd. Michael Dehoney, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for burglary near NM-528 and Northern Blvd. Jayson Waldron, 19, Rio Rancho, was cited for Interference...
“He was a blessing”: Friends mourn loss of beloved Albuquerque pizzeria owner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque community is mourning the loss of a beloved restaurant owner after he was shot and killed Tuesday night. Friends say, Rosario Zito, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria in southeast Albuquerque, will be remembered for being a kind and compassionate man. Over the last 30 years, he has made an impact […]
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!
"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson.
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, burn your gloom at Zozobra, tour artists' studios in Chama, Silver City, and Taos, and get festive at the Harvest Wine Festival, Hatch Chile Festival, Wagon Mound Bean Day, and Gate City Music Festival. 1 Burn your gloom. Say goodbye to all the sorrows of 2022...
Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
Work set to begin on Tramway bridge signs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound […]
Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
Gunshots fired near Del Norte High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired near Del Norte High School. There are no reported injuries, according to APD. The school was advised by APD to be put in a shelter in place, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The students are being...
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
Student arrested, charged in Del Norte High shooting scare
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after gunshots were fired near Del Norte High School, forcing students to shelter in place. Albuquerque Public Schools says its police department arrested Erbielo Cervantes in connection with the shooting Wednesday. According to a spokeswoman for the district, officers contacted Cervantes at his home Wednesday night, […]
Plant-based food event comes to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy delicious food and amazing music while also helping the nonprofit, Santuario de Karuna. Beatnik will have about 30 food vendors and a variety of all plant-based food. Enjoy your evening with a variety of genres of music from Mariachi to Cumbias to EDM to Hip Hop and so much more. Santuario […]
Experience New Mexico’s Beauty on Horseback
New Mexico is nicknamed the Land of Enchantment for a reason. Stunning mountains, vast deserts and meandering rivers can all be found here. What better way to explore New Mexico’s beautiful landscape than on horseback? I headed out to The Stables at Tamaya to go on my first-ever horseback ride.
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
Ventana Ranch neighborhood shaken up after Sunday night shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in a quiet neighborhood are shaken up after they woke up to shots being fired Sunday night. It’s a nice neighborhood located near Ventana Ranch. But those who live there say crime found them Sunday night. “It needs to stop. It needs to stop. This is unacceptable,” said a concerned neighbor.
