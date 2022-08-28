Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Family of One Year Old Killed in Goleta
Munir Delgado, nicknamed "Toota", was just weeks away from his second birthday, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Ave. in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Beat the Heat: Air Conditioned Locations in Town
Here we are again, in the middle of a heatwave scrambling to figure ou the best ways to stay cool while simultaneously conserving power. The Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for much of Santa Barbara County, is in effect now through 8 p.m. on Monday, September 5.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Airport Selects FUSE Connect to Enhance Regional Partnerships and Advertising Program
Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has announced that FUSE Connect (FUSE) has been awarded a three-year contract to oversee the partnership and advertising program at the Airport. “Being selected by SBA to oversee the relationships it is building through advertising and partnerships is a true honor, especially at this exciting time as the Airport continues to see record growth,” said Scott Jacobson, FUSE Founder.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City Council Appoints New Santa Barbara Police Chief
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the City Council appointed Kelly Ann Gordon as Chief of Police for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Her new role is effective September 19. Chief Gordon brings 26 years of experience in policing to Santa Barbara. Most recently, she was the Police Chief for the Monterey Park Police Department where she oversaw a staff of approximately 150, including 78 sworn officers, and a $23 million budget. In this role, she restructured the department’s recruitment and hiring practices to reflect modern policing and to ensure the hiring and retention of personnel through comprehensive selection and training programs. She was also responsible for implementing the Neighborhood Engagement Team, a multi-disciplinary/co-response approach to better addressing mental health needs and working with individuals experiencing homelessness in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Notification of Extreme Fire Weather
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are notifying the public of predicted County of Santa Barbara wide spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and predicted south coast Sundowner Winds. Predicted Weather: South Coast. Temperatures: 80-90’s F...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child Struck by Vehicle in Goleta Neighborhood
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle collision involving a child in Goleta Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., crews responded to the first block of Nectarine Ave in Old Town Goleta with the Sheriff's Office and a ground ambulance. The child sustained critical injuries and was transported to Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pedestrian Killed by Semi-Truck on Highway 101
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Thursday on Highway 101 near Goleta. Around 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a report of a man crossing the right shoulder of the freeway between the Fairview and Turnpike exits. The semi-truck hauling a trailer was traveling southbound approaching the Turnpike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Identified for Allegedly Stealing Ambulance
Dispatch received a report on August 27, 2022, just after 10:00 pm about an ambulance that was stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Hotel, 600 East Cabrillo Blvd. The ambulance employees contacted the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center (CCC) to report the incident. SBPD CCC was able to get the GPS tracking device on the ambulance activated in order to provide real-time tracking abilities to the responding officers.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Dies in Highway 101 Collision
A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision on Highway 101 Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 10:00 a.m. in northbound lanes near the Salinas Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Santa Barbara County Coroner has been called to the scene. The number one lane is closed...
Comments / 0