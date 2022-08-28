Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
UK retailers blocking moves to end the killing of day-old male chicks
UK retailers are blocking moves to end the killing of millions of day-old male chicks each year, farmers and breeding companies have said. The industrial-scale culling of unwanted chicks is common practice around the world, with 330 million males slaughtered by crushing or gassing each year in Europe, according to campaigners, 29 million of those in the UK.
Amid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Just as inflation ravages the big guns of U.S. apparel retail, awash in high inventory and deep discounts to lure shoppers back to stores, Japan's Uniqlo is set for its best year ever in North America after a COVID-imposed revolution in its business model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britain's new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices
RUNCORN, England, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier.
Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear team at Zaporizhzhia ‘not going anywhere’; Moscow warns Moldova against attack – live
UN nuclear chief says physical integrity of plant has been violated; Russia’s foreign minister warns Moldova over any actions in separatist region Moscow could consider as an attack
Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute
BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) walked out on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded. Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike.
China securities regulator says will implement Sino-U.S. audit deal
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China will implement its audit agreement with the United States announced last Friday and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors, a senior Chinese securities regulatory official said on Friday.
Comments / 0