Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist

Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.

DIGHTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO