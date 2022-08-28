Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist

Read full article on original website
Enrique Cintron
3d ago
The point is doesn't matter what or where the bicyclist was riding a motor vehicle driver is not suppose to be operating a cell phone especially if it interferes with operation of a motor vehicle that endangers the lives of others never mind leaving the scene of a person injury accident! The individual whom hit this person will be very very lucky to not end up in jail and sued as if the bicyclist dies that changes everything..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged after fleeing from police on Route 495, hitting officer with vehicle
A Massachusetts man has been charged after allegedly hitting an officer with his vehicle. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Massachusetts State Police received reports of erratic operation of a yellow Honda Accord on Route 495 south in Methuen. Troopers located and were eventually...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
whdh.com
Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrested 21-year-old man on firearm charges after allegedly returning with loaded gun hidden in pants
Fall River Police have arrested a man after he reportedly reappeared with a loaded gun in his pants. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Thursday at approximately 9:00 a.m. Officers Mitchell Walsh and Jonathan Souza responded to the 600 block of Second Street in response to reports of a male causing a disturbance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department. The name of the person...
whdh.com
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in Brockton after an accident involving pedestrians, motorcycles and motor vehicles, according to police. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after man reportedly robbed at knifepoint by three masked men
Police in Fall River are investigating after an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Officer Nicholas Mello responded to Phillips Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, he spoke with the 20-year-old male victim who reported he...
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children
Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth
“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find 1-year-old dog abandoned on Massachusetts highway with second-degree burns
Officials this past week made a disturbing discovery on a Massachusetts highway. According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 1-year-old Annie is now in their care after being found along Route 1 in Norwood. It was clear she was suffering and in need of medical care. Sadly, Annie had...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
Comments / 10