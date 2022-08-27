Prep cross country: Storms, heavy rain do not stop Husky Invitational

It is not unusual to see runners in a cross country meet whose lower legs and feet are plastered in mud when they cross the finish line. Storms ensured competitors at Saturday’s Husky Invitational held at the Eau Claire City Wells were well-covered.

Barron’s Fran Peterson, the winner of the girls race, appeared to appreciate the efforts of meet staff to keep the course safe for all competitors. She explained meet personnel had used a two-hour weather delay in the race start to revise the course to make sure all surfaces were safe. The senior explained after her 18:44.8 race finish the only complaint she had on course was that it was a bit windier than she liked.

Peterson explained the Saturday race was her second for the week, and she was pleased with her finish.

Eau Claire Memorial senior Colin Hanson led the boys race from the start to the finish, and he completed the course in 15:53.7. The long-legged Old Abe runner described the course with a single word, “wet.”

He elaborated that the graveled areas of the course were better than spaces through the woods and on grass. Hanson appeared pleased with his time and finish at the meet, but also grinned and admitted cross country is a sport where runners can continuously improve. He has a goal this season of finishing in the top 10 at state.

Four of Hanson’s Memorial teammates were in the top 10 finishers with him. Will Sylvester finished in second place with a time of 16:38.7 and Parker Dewey ended up in fourth exactly one minute behind Hanson. Isaac Mangrum’s 17:02.1 race netted him fifth, Daniel Murray was seventh with his 17:12.0 finish.

The Memorial boys took home the team trophy for the day after accumulating only 19 points. Holmen won the girls team trophy with 72 points.

Menomonie’s Grant Burns and Chippewa Falls’ Benjamin Cihasky took sixth and 10th, respectively, in the boys race.

Eau Claire Memorial’s Elizabeth Anderson was third in the girls race. Menomonie’s Brooklyn Hoff took sixth. Chippewa Falls’ Abby Merconti was ninth and Rice Lake’s Lauren Holthaus rounded out the top 10.

The rainy, stormy start did not seem to dampen the spirits of either runners or spectators. Meet personnel, athletic trainers, spectators and athletes gathered around the finish line could be heard commenting frequently on the tenacity of the runners as they approached the finish line.