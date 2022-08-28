ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Collider

The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is Absolutely Stunning—and Puts ‘House of the Dragon’ to Shame

Amazon spent the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP to revive The Lord of the Rings, and the fruits of that expenditure ($465 million for its first season alone) are suitably magnificent. An original saga set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epics (based on the author’s Rings appendices), Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a kindred aesthetic spirit to Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, even as it charts an all-new prequel path designed to play out over multiple sprawling seasons. It’s fantasy writ exhilaratingly large, although at the start, what’s so impressive about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s streaming effort (September 2) is its balance between the glorious and the vile, the romantic and the brutal, the euphoric and the despairing, and the grand and the intimate.
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TheDailyBeast

Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?

The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GamesRadar

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained

We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released

The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will the Nazgul appear in ‘The Rings of Power’?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power going so far as depicting certain elements from The Silmarillion — like Valmar and the Two Trees of Valinor — has led many fans to believe that we’re definitely going to see the Nazgul in the Amazon series. The timeline certainly seems to support such a hypothesis, but how likely are the Nine to make an appearance in the course of the series and when will we be seeing them?
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ up to now?

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains one of the most beloved film adaptations of all time. Among their fans, at least, the trio of films marks one of the high points in fantasy storytelling, and directorial decisions made within the films continue to inspire fantasy more than 20 years after the first flick was released. The cast that brought these magnificent films to life likewise persist as forever favorites, bringing their talent to a swathe of diverse genres in the years after their sometimes career-making roles landed on the big screen.
