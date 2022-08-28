The funeral service for Janet Werner, 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of rural Echo, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Echo Cemetery.

ECHO, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO