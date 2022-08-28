Read full article on original website
Sletten Piano & Music Store Grand Opening (September 1st)
Rick & Mary Sletten is set to open their new music store on First Street in Montevideo, MN…named “Sletten Piano & Music Store” will be hosting its Grand Opening on Thursday, September 1st at 10am with an official ribbon cutting. Come out to celebrate the new music store!
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson of Montevideo passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Luther Haven Nursing Home at the age of 72. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Janet Werner
The funeral service for Janet Werner, 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of rural Echo, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Echo Cemetery.
Jerry Ostensoe
Jerry Ostensoe, age 71, of Granite Falls, passed away on August 29, 2022 at his home. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with...
