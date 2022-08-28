Read full article on original website
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
Oklahoma City woman accused of leaving dog in crate for 55 days without food or water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said she left a dog in a crate without food or water for a total of 55 days. Investigators said Rocio Vera brought an emaciated German Shepherd into the Neel Veterinary Clinic on...
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set
City of Norman officials set the dates for the city's 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Severe weather damages El Reno VFW post
Severe storms caused extensive damage to the roof of El Reno's VFW post Sunday night.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Man being served eviction papers, charged with killing Oklahoma Co. Sgt Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Sgt Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
About twenty protestors from the anti-turnpike organization Pike Off OTA carried signs, spoke through a bullhorn and held crime scene tape outside of the fundraiser held at the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Pike Off OTA — whose Facebook boasts over 8,000 members — was formed after the announcement of...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, law enforcement agencies team up for ENDUI
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to combat intoxicated travel on the road and on the water this Labor Day Weekend.
