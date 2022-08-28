ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Traffic
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
publicradiotulsa.org

Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma

photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man being served eviction papers, charged with killing Oklahoma Co. Sgt Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Sgt Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

