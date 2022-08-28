Read full article on original website
Sletten Piano & Music Store Grand Opening (September 1st)
Rick & Mary Sletten is set to open their new music store on First Street in Montevideo, MN…named “Sletten Piano & Music Store” will be hosting its Grand Opening on Thursday, September 1st at 10am with an official ribbon cutting. Come out to celebrate the new music store!
Linda L. Limberg
Linda L. Limberg, age 74, of Gary, SD, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11am at the Augusta Lutheran Church in Marietta, MN with Rev. John Graves officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Augusta Cemetery, Marietta. Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.
Janet Werner
The funeral service for Janet Werner, 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of rural Echo, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Echo Cemetery.
Winsel Christiansen
Winsel Christiansen, age 96, of Maynard, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Granite Falls Care Center. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Maynard Lutheran Church in Maynard. Visitation will be held Monday, September 5, 2022, from 5:00 –...
Jerry Ostensoe
Jerry Ostensoe, age 71, of Granite Falls, passed away on August 29, 2022 at his home. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with...
