Linda L. Limberg, age 74, of Gary, SD, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11am at the Augusta Lutheran Church in Marietta, MN with Rev. John Graves officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Augusta Cemetery, Marietta. Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.

GARY, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO