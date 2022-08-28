Read full article on original website
kdmanews.com
Linda L. Limberg
Linda L. Limberg, age 74, of Gary, SD, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11am at the Augusta Lutheran Church in Marietta, MN with Rev. John Graves officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Augusta Cemetery, Marietta. Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.
kdmanews.com
Sletten Piano & Music Store Grand Opening (September 1st)
Rick & Mary Sletten is set to open their new music store on First Street in Montevideo, MN…named “Sletten Piano & Music Store” will be hosting its Grand Opening on Thursday, September 1st at 10am with an official ribbon cutting. Come out to celebrate the new music store!
kdmanews.com
Jerry Ostensoe
Jerry Ostensoe, age 71, of Granite Falls, passed away on August 29, 2022 at his home. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with...
kdmanews.com
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson of Montevideo passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Luther Haven Nursing Home at the age of 72. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
kdmanews.com
Winsel Christiansen
Winsel Christiansen, age 96, of Maynard, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Granite Falls Care Center. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Maynard Lutheran Church in Maynard. Visitation will be held Monday, September 5, 2022, from 5:00 –...
kxlp941.com
One Dead, Twin Brother Injured In Western Minnesota Crash
(Renville County, MN) — One person is dead and his twin brother is injured after a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 4 south of Danube. Passenger Kadin Huntley was flown to the hospital and died Monday. Authorities say his 19-year-old twin brother Calin Huntley failed to obey a stop sign and his car was hit by an SUV. He suffered minor injuries. SUV driver Derek Voss was hospitalized with serious injuries.
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Child missing in corn field in Redwood County for 4 hours found safe
A two-year-old child that went missing in a cornfield Tuesday in rural Redwood County has been found safe. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th St – between Evan and Morgan – just after 2:30 p.m. – for a missing juvenile.
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
knuj.net
RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH TURNS FATAL
A crash in Renville County that injured three, one critically has turned fatal. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday around 12:45 pm eight miles south of Danube. Huntley was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Calin Huntley of Montevideo who was taken to Health-Partners in Olivia with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Their vehicle was struck by a Subaru SUV driven by Derek Voss of Omaha, Nebraska who was treated for minor injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
willmarradio.com
Another shooting incident investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 4 days, and the third time in two weeks, The Willmar Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident. The latest was reported at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday when WPD got a call of possible gunshots in the area of the 300 block of SE Lakeland Dr. Officers spoke with a few witnesses and located several spent shell casings and bullet holes in a window of a residence. Nobody was injured. Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidence. They were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit (320-235-2244). If you would like to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please visit this link. www.crimestoppersmn.org.
willmarradio.com
Child disappears in cornfield near Morgan, found safe 4 hours later
(Morgan MN-) A 2-year-old child was missing in a Redwood County cornfield for about 4 hours yesterday afternoon before being found safe. The sheriff's department says at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to a farm in the 45000 Block of 230th Street, southeast of Morgan, where a 2-year-old had walked into a cornfield. A massive search was launched with units from 12 different law enforcement and emergency response agencies and local volunteers. 4 hours later, at 6:54 p.m., the child was found east of the farm.
myklgr.com
Three injured in Renville County collision Tuesday evening
Three area residents were sent to hospitals after two vehicles collided in Renville County early Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 30, a Nissan Sentra driven by an unidentified 17 year old female was headed westbound on on Highway 212. At about 6:47 p.m., the Sentra collided with an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck being driven by David Michael Mensink, age 46, of Clarkfield.
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in collision with sweet corn truck in Brooten
(Brooten MN-) A Pennock man was hurt in a crash involving a semi loaded with sweet corn in Brooten Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday 43-year-old Jason Arends was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue in Brooten when he went through a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi going eastbound on Roe Street. Arends was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
willmarradio.com
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Springfield man sentenced to prison on burglary charges
A Springfield man with a lengthy criminal history will spend just over a year in prison on burglary charges. Ryan Dale Tyrrell, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County Court to 57 months in prison with credit for 67 days served. Minnesota inmates generally serve about two-thirds of the sentence handed down by the courts, with the remainder of the sentence served on probation.
willmarradio.com
Efforts underway to change the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
willmarradio.com
Three hurt in car-semi crash near Sacred Heart
(Sacred Heart MN-) Three people were hurt in a car-semi crash in Renville County yesterday evening. The state patrol says it happened at 6:37 p.m. on Highway 212 at 120th Street, about 4 miles west of Sacred Heart. A car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Granite Falls was westbound when it collided with an eastbound semi. The girl and her passenger, 38-year-old Lynette Duis of Granite Falls, and the driver of the semi, 46-year-old David Mensink of Clarkfield, were all taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kduz.com
Issues Persist at “Rural” McLeod Co Recycling Sites
The vast majority of residents adhere to the guidelines on what can and cannot be put into recycling bins in McLeod County. However, Environmental Services Director Mark Telecky says issues seem to persist at the rural recycling bin sites. There are eight sites in McLeod County that are considered rural...
