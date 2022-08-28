Read full article on original website
Carol Meyer
4d ago
The real Tim Ryan will show up after the November election. Ohio does not want someone who votes along party lines...we want true representation.
Mr Foot
4d ago
If you start prosecuting all the company's trying to rip people off with all the solar panel scams you might be able to get some where. There is no reason to put a mortgage on your home just to get $2000 of solar panels
Margie Havice Reed Hippely
4d ago
Using Trump's name will not get you votes. When you play both sides you play with fire. President Trump is backing Vance. So will I. Pro life is something I will not compromise on.
Intel shares plan for Ohio groundbreaking with Biden
Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
spectrumnews1.com
Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio
SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WCPO
Conspiracy theory podcaster barred from running for Ohio Secretary of State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conspiracy theory podcaster and election-denier has been barred from running for Ohio Secretary of State as an independent. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras does not have enough valid signatures to get her name on the 2022 ballot, according to Kimberly Burns, the assistant Secretary of State who upheld an-ex Ohio Supreme Court justice's opinion.
Ohio sees a COVID-19 case comeback
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.
Ohio and its workers should reap huge benefits from law’s green-energy provisions: Edward W. Wolner
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Suddenly, after three decades of voluminous studies and multiple grassroots climate campaigns, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Constituting the single largest investment by the federal government in renewable energy, the law might well re-establish America’s climate leadership and ramp up climate ambitions across the globe. It’s the clean-energy equivalent of an arms race.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise after weeks of decline: weekly coronavirus update for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for four weeks in row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio increased by nearly 2,000 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 25,280 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Last week, the state reported 23,436 new cases of the illness.
wksu.org
Ohio Republican Party chair faces challenge from 'pro-Trump, conservative base'
With less than three months until a major statewide election, the vice chair of the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the chair, saying the conservative wing of the party is frustrated with the chair’s leadership. Summit County Republican Party Chair Bryan Williams had harsh words for Ohio Republican Party...
wnewsj.com
A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Mount Vernon News
More Ohio meat processors in line for state grants
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – A dozen meat producers across Ohio will share $3 million to help ease food chain issues, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The grants follow two other rounds for grants, the first for $10 million and the second for $15 million, already distributed to producers throughout the state this summer.
msn.com
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased their efforts to make the potential factory a reality.
Why Honda could pick Ohio for new plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Could another major factory soon call the state of Ohio home? According to some state leaders, the answer is yes. In a series of tweets, Gov. Mike DeWine offered a clue that automaker Honda is eyeing the Buckeye State for the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing. There are now two major […]
WHIZ
EHD Found in 13 Ohio Counties including Perry
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhage Disease in White-tailed deer in several Ohio counties including Perry. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer and the disease occurs in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North...
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
GM venture starts making batteries at Ohio plant for Hummer EV
General Motors and its partner are now making the battery cells for the GMC Hummer EV and SUV, both to be built at Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck. Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution, said Wednesday it had started production at its new battery cell factory in northeast Ohio.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
wvxu.org
2020 election denier and Ohio secretary of state hopeful is ruled ineligible for November ballot
Assistant Ohio Secretary of State Kimberly Burns said podcaster Terpsehore Maras is not eligible to be on the Nov. 2022 ballot as an independent candidate for secretary of state. Maras, who denies former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in her podcasts, wanted to run for Ohio's top elections...
House Bill 235 could affect 3 Ohio refineries
LIMA — Chris Zeigler, the Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, stopped in at The Lima News to explain the API’s stance on House Bill 235. The High Hazard Training Certification Act (House Bill 235) would replace flexible business discretion in Ohio’s oil refineries with the government, mandating them to hire 80 percent of their contracted or subcontracted construction workers from apprenticeship programs by 2024.
