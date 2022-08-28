ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 57

Carol Meyer
4d ago

The real Tim Ryan will show up after the November election. Ohio does not want someone who votes along party lines...we want true representation.

Reply
52
Mr Foot
4d ago

If you start prosecuting all the company's trying to rip people off with all the solar panel scams you might be able to get some where. There is no reason to put a mortgage on your home just to get $2000 of solar panels

Reply
23
Margie Havice Reed Hippely
4d ago

Using Trump's name will not get you votes. When you play both sides you play with fire. President Trump is backing Vance. So will I. Pro life is something I will not compromise on.

Reply
38
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
SALEM, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
WCPO

Conspiracy theory podcaster barred from running for Ohio Secretary of State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conspiracy theory podcaster and election-denier has been barred from running for Ohio Secretary of State as an independent. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras does not have enough valid signatures to get her name on the 2022 ballot, according to Kimberly Burns, the assistant Secretary of State who upheld an-ex Ohio Supreme Court justice's opinion.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio and its workers should reap huge benefits from law’s green-energy provisions: Edward W. Wolner

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Suddenly, after three decades of voluminous studies and multiple grassroots climate campaigns, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Constituting the single largest investment by the federal government in renewable energy, the law might well re-establish America’s climate leadership and ramp up climate ambitions across the globe. It’s the clean-energy equivalent of an arms race.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
wnewsj.com

A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1

Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

More Ohio meat processors in line for state grants

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – A dozen meat producers across Ohio will share $3 million to help ease food chain issues, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The grants follow two other rounds for grants, the first for $10 million and the second for $15 million, already distributed to producers throughout the state this summer.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Electric Cars#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Vehicles#The Mount Vernon News#U S Senate#Republican#Congressional#The Space Force#Democrats
msn.com

Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased their efforts to make the potential factory a reality.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why Honda could pick Ohio for new plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Could another major factory soon call the state of Ohio home? According to some state leaders, the answer is yes. In a series of tweets, Gov. Mike DeWine offered a clue that automaker Honda is eyeing the Buckeye State for the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing. There are now two major […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

EHD Found in 13 Ohio Counties including Perry

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhage Disease in White-tailed deer in several Ohio counties including Perry. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer and the disease occurs in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

House Bill 235 could affect 3 Ohio refineries

LIMA — Chris Zeigler, the Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, stopped in at The Lima News to explain the API’s stance on House Bill 235. The High Hazard Training Certification Act (House Bill 235) would replace flexible business discretion in Ohio’s oil refineries with the government, mandating them to hire 80 percent of their contracted or subcontracted construction workers from apprenticeship programs by 2024.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy