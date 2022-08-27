Read full article on original website
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
msn.com
A guide to staying fit and healthy as you get older
A guide to staying fit and healthy as you get older. Most people look forward to a relaxing lifestyle as they get older, but that doesn't have to mean being sedentary. In fact, when crossing the middle age threshold, we ought to be more careful with our life choices in order to maximize our health and overall well-being.
I’m a doctor… you don’t need to clean your ears or drink 8 glasses of water – here are 7 health myths you should ignore
A DOCTOR has revealed the most common health myths people can ignore - from cleaning your ears to drinking eight glasses of water a day. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on This Morning to share the common health myths many of us believe but that aren't actually true. Here are the...
MedicalXpress
Attaining sinus rhythm mediates improved outcomes with early rhythm control therapy of atrial fibrillation
The EAST—AFNET 4 (Early Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation for Stroke Prevention) trial investigated whether rhythm control therapy—with antiarrhythmic drugs or atrial fibrillation ablation—delivered within one year after AF diagnosis improves outcomes. The main study result, published in 2020, demonstrated a clinical benefit of early rhythm control therapy for patients with AF and comorbidities: ERC with antiarrhythmic drugs and/or AF ablation reduced the primary outcome, a composite of cardiovascular death, stroke, and hospitalization for worsening heart failure or acute coronary syndrome, in 2,789 patients with early AF and cardiovascular risk factors compared to usual care (UC) over a 5-year follow-up time.
Medical News Today
Simple musical test predicts cognitive decline in older adults, study shows
Age-related cognitive decline can be a risk factor for dementia but is currently underdiagnosed. A new pilot study shows that simple musical tests combined with EEG recordings could help to predict cognitive decline in older adults. In the future, musical tests could be used to more accurately detect cognitive decline...
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch study aims to cut blood thinner use by AFib patients
The Apple Watch is being used as part of a study to determine if it is possible to cut down the use of expensive blood thinners used to prevent strokes from atrial fibrillation. The seven-year study, which has secured $37 million in funding from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
Transition Period for Aging Parents
The post Transition Period for Aging Parents appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Exercises You Should Never Do After Getting A Knee Replacement
There are a lot of different opinions out there about which exercises are okay to do after a knee replacement. Here are the ones that aren't.
School nurses share 5 tips to keep kids healthy at school
Millions of children across the country are starting a new school year.
healthcareguys.com
How Often Should You See Your Doctor for a Checkup?
Routine checkups with your doctor are an essential step in maintaining your health. Whether you’re healthy or have a chronic condition, seeing a primary care physician helps you evaluate your health. In medicine, time is always important for diagnoses, and in most doctor’s appointments, you’ll be asked about your lifestyle, participate in screenings, or go through other practices that evaluate your health. Read on for tips on how often you should visit your doctor for a checkup as well as other factors to consider such as going to urgent care in Philadelphia or seeing a specialist.
nypressnews.com
Arthritis: Certain seed with anti-inflammatory properties – study
Initially, it compromises the smooth cartilage lining of the joint, making movement more difficult and leading to pain and stiffness. It mainly affects joints in the hands, knees, spine and hips. The second most common type of arthritis is rheumatoid arthritis, which is when the body’s immune system targets affected...
Medical News Today
Can a hot tub help with arthritis?
Hot tubs combine heat therapy and hydrotherapy, both of which may help alleviate arthritis pain and loosen stiff joints. A hot tub is a large tub of heated water that may also feature powerful jets to provide a massaging effect on the body. Some people use hot tubs for relaxation purposes, while others use them to improve health and well-being.
powerofpositivity.com
How to Stop Using Caffeine (In 10 Days or Less)
Many people jump-start their day with a cup of coffee or tea. Both drinks contain caffeine, a stimulant found not only in coffee and tea but also in energy drinks and some medications. Using caffeine increases your energy level and helps you concentrate. But taking too much java may cause insomnia and headaches and make you feel jittery. If you think you’re using too much caffeine, you may wonder how to stop drinking coffee and other drinks that contain it. Here are some suggestions for doing this without too many side effects.
msn.com
Healthy fat foods you should be eating
Fat gets a bad rep, but we need it for a number of physiological processes in our body. While you might consume a diet low in fat, it's still a good idea to not discard this macronutrient entirely. But if you can't tell your omega-3 from your omega-6, don't worry! In this gallery, you'll get to know some of the best food sources to obtain healthy fats. Click on, and add these to your diet.
