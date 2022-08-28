Read full article on original website
Flames to Square off with No. 4 UCLA Friday
Liberty has posted a 1-0-1 mark to start its 2022 season, dowing Radford 3-0 on Aug. 25 and tying then No. 20 Maryland 1-1 at Collegiate Park, Md. Liberty will be playing in a contest in the state of California for the first time in program history on Friday evening.
Rhodes Tabbed BIG EAST Offensive POW in First Set of Weekly Awards
Liberty field hockey forward Daniella Rhodes has been named the BIG EAST Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Rhodes, this year’s Preseason BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week, collected the honor after a strong opening weekend against Kent State and Indiana. This is the senior forward’s sixth career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week award.
Liberty Volleyball to Host Home Tournament, This Weekend
Liberty, coming off of a 1-2 showing at the season-opening VCU Invitational, welcomes Winthrop (0-3), UNCW (0-3) and Murray State (2-0) to Liberty Arena for a tournament, Friday and Saturday. Matchday Central Links. Liberty Arena. Lynchburg, Va. Tournament Schedule. Friday, Sept. 2. Noon – Winthrop vs. Murray State Live Stats...
Liberty Trusts SCG Fields and AstroTurf for Field Upgrades at Williams Stadium, Field Hockey Stadium
Liberty Athletics continued its winning relationship with the company that invented artificial turf over half a century ago. The school finished resurfacing the field at Williams Stadium with high-tech AstroTurf®. Also this summer, Liberty upgraded the field hockey field with AstroTurf®’s Poligras Platinum system. AstroTurf® products are...
Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule
Liberty completed its 2022-23 schedule as head coach Ritchie McKay and the Liberty men’s basketball team have announced their non-conference schedule. Season tickets are on sale with less than 200 season tickets remaining. Tickets can be purchased at LUBasketball.com. Home Sweet Home. The Flames will have eight home games...
Doan’s Victorious Return Headlines Liberty Challenge
Racing for the first time since January, Liberty All-American Calli Doan cruised to victory in the women’s 4K at Thursday evening’s season-opening Liberty Challenge. Meanwhile, the Flames’ Will Jefferson finished a team-best second in the men’s 6K while making his Liberty cross country debut. Doan covered...
Liberty Hosts Marshall on Senior Day
Liberty will start the week at home as the Lady Flames host Marshall and will recognize its two seniors McKinley Burkett, and Khyla Porter. The Lady Flames will then close out the weekend on the road against in-state opponent, Richmond. Gameday Central Links. Liberty vs. Marshall. Game Date: Thursday, Sept....
Liberty Women’s Tennis Enjoys Success at Dufour Invitational
The Liberty women’s tennis team enjoyed success at the 2022 Dufour Invitational, hosted by Boonsboro Country Club last weekend. Liberty’s Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre captured a doubles title at the event. Meanwhile, the Lady Flames’ Marina Davtyan and Rafael Marques Da Silva of the men’s team captured the mixed doubles crown.
Liberty Challenge to Kick Off 2022 XC Season
The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country teams will open the 2022 season with their first home meet in three years. The Liberty Challenge is slated for Thursday at the Flames’ home course, located adjacent to the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The Flames and Lady Flames will...
Player Focus: Southern Miss
Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with senior safety Javon Scruggs and senior wide receiver Caleb Snead. During the media availability session, Scruggs and Snead spoke about Liberty’s August Training Camp and previewed the Flames’ season-opening match-up against Southern Miss. Scruggs...
Digital display honors over 160,000 Liberty University supporters
As a way to remember its past and recognize the people who were pivotal in ensuring its future, Liberty University unveiled a virtual donor wall in the lobby of the Hancock Welcome Center in August that bears over 160,000 names of those who have contributed to university giving campaigns in the last 51 years.
