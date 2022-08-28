ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
9 of the best beaches in Lagos, Nigeria: come join the party

From luxury resorts and peaceful coves to lively beach clubs, here are Lagos' best beaches © Gerard Puigmal / Getty Images. Lagosians are big on beaches. On any given weekend – if they’re not out partying or shopping at malls – chances are they’ll be at any of the city’s private and public beaches. And with the local hospitality sector seeing record investment, more private beaches, beach clubs and resorts are opening their doors in Lagos.
