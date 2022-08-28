Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
lonelyplanet.com
Cannabis is now legal in Thailand, but it's complicated: what travelers need to know
Marijuana buds on display in the Sukhumweed cannabis shop in Bangkok, Thailand, in summer 2022 © Nelson Antoine / Shutterstock. Thailand, not long ago a country with some of the strictest drug policies in the world, is getting into the weed game. In June, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration...
lonelyplanet.com
9 of the best beaches in Lagos, Nigeria: come join the party
From luxury resorts and peaceful coves to lively beach clubs, here are Lagos' best beaches © Gerard Puigmal / Getty Images. Lagosians are big on beaches. On any given weekend – if they’re not out partying or shopping at malls – chances are they’ll be at any of the city’s private and public beaches. And with the local hospitality sector seeing record investment, more private beaches, beach clubs and resorts are opening their doors in Lagos.
Comments / 0