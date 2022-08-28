From luxury resorts and peaceful coves to lively beach clubs, here are Lagos' best beaches © Gerard Puigmal / Getty Images. Lagosians are big on beaches. On any given weekend – if they’re not out partying or shopping at malls – chances are they’ll be at any of the city’s private and public beaches. And with the local hospitality sector seeing record investment, more private beaches, beach clubs and resorts are opening their doors in Lagos.

