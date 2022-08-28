Read full article on original website
Putin Brings Chinese And Indian Armies For Military Drills: White House Says 'Concerns...While Russia Is Waging This Unprovoked War'
Moscow is holding a major military exercise in the far east, involving Beijing and New Delhi, as Russia pushes back against the West’s attempts to isolate the Vladimir Putin-led company over his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: More than 50,000 army men and 5,000 military equipment — from Russia,...
Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear team at Zaporizhzhia ‘not going anywhere’; Moscow warns Moldova against attack – live
UN nuclear chief says physical integrity of plant has been violated; Sergei Lavrov warns Moldova over any actions in separatist region Moscow could consider as an attack
Ukraine working to restart reactor at occupied nuclear plant- Energoatom chief
ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -A long-awaited visit by U.N. experts to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be successful if it led to the “demilitarization” of the facility, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear company said on Thursday. Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking to Reuters at...
G7 finance chiefs seen advancing Russian oil price cap plan
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance ministers are expected to firm up plans on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine but keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, G7 officials said.
Taiwan tycoon to fund 3.3 million-strong army of ‘civilian warriors’ to defend against invasion
A Taiwanese tycoon has announced his plan to train 3.3 million “civilian warriors” and marksmen to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, using one billion Taiwan dollars ($32m) of his own money. The announcement by Robert Tsao, a well-known Taiwanese businessman and founder of United Microelectronics Corp, a...
Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’
The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard “shared values” while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation.Anne-Marie Trevelyan was speaking to the Australian-British Chamber of Commerce on the final day of her visit on Friday.She said the UK and Australia must build on the new trade deal as part of the UK’s post-Brexit era, but also to “stand up for liberty”, referencing the war in Ukraine and “the rules-based international order”.“We welcome Australia’s ongoing commitment to a free, stable and open Indo-Pacific region based...
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home on Saturday, a top defence official told AFP. The 73-year-old fled the island under military guard in July after a huge crowd stormed his official residence, following months of angry public protests blaming him for the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis. "He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Friday.
Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Thursday, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand. Brent crude settled down $3.28 at $92.36 a barrel, a 3.4% drop. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
