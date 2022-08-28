Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up
FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
Bay News 9
Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
Bay News 9
Seminole County kicks off statewide 'We Draw the Lines' tour focusing on redistricting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a week following the primaries in Florida, voting rights groups are back out talking with voters about races that will impact their voice at the federal level. The "We Draw The Lines" statewide tour kicked off in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The tour...
Bay News 9
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Bay News 9
Labor Department bestows highest honor on frontline workers
The Department of Labor honored frontline workers across the country in a ceremony Thursday for their "sacrifices and continuous efforts" as they supported communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials inducted grocery workers, educators, maintenance, nurses, electricians and other essential workers to the Labor Department's Hall of Honor, a showcase that...
Bay News 9
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
Bay News 9
'The challenges are getting harder every year': Texas is struggling to produce cotton in 2022
THRALL, Texas — Stiles Farm manager Ryan Collett says he’s lucky to have some harvestable cotton on their 2,716 acres in east Williamson County. "Nothing good can happen with this cotton still here,” Collett said. "The best thing we can do is get it out of the field, take our money and run. Get ready for next year."
Bay News 9
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Bay News 9
Wisconsin's getting its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin will soon have its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. It’s part of a month-long campaign by Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee meant to encourage Wisconsinites to request local brandy in their Old Fashioned cocktails. “We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old...
Bay News 9
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
