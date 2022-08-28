ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up

FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Labor Department bestows highest honor on frontline workers

The Department of Labor honored frontline workers across the country in a ceremony Thursday for their "sacrifices and continuous efforts" as they supported communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials inducted grocery workers, educators, maintenance, nurses, electricians and other essential workers to the Labor Department's Hall of Honor, a showcase that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
JACKSON, MS
Bay News 9

Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawton Chiles
Person
Buddy Mackay
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Bay News 9

Wisconsin's getting its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin will soon have its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. It’s part of a month-long campaign by Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee meant to encourage Wisconsinites to request local brandy in their Old Fashioned cocktails. “We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy