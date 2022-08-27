ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WITN

ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Suffolk educator named Teacher of the Year for Region 2

SUFFOLK, Va. — A big surprise came Jason Bartholomew's way Tuesday morning. Leaders with the Virginia Department of Education named him the Region 2 Teacher of the Year for 2023. “Oh, it’s a bit overwhelming,” he said after learning about his award. For the last 10 years,...
SUFFOLK, VA
tcc.edu

From TCC to Regent Law School

Tanya Mills remembers how her mom struggled when she emigrated to the United States from Cuba. “The process was brutal and time-consuming,” Tanya said. “But we were committed to making a fresh start in America.”. Mills was 10 years old then. Now at 44, she is a Tidewater...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
NORFOLK, VA
Inside Nova

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Norfolk

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
