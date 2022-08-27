Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WITN
ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years
ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
Suffolk educator named Teacher of the Year for Region 2
SUFFOLK, Va. — A big surprise came Jason Bartholomew's way Tuesday morning. Leaders with the Virginia Department of Education named him the Region 2 Teacher of the Year for 2023. “Oh, it’s a bit overwhelming,” he said after learning about his award. For the last 10 years,...
tcc.edu
From TCC to Regent Law School
Tanya Mills remembers how her mom struggled when she emigrated to the United States from Cuba. “The process was brutal and time-consuming,” Tanya said. “But we were committed to making a fresh start in America.”. Mills was 10 years old then. Now at 44, she is a Tidewater...
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757
NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Norfolk
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
Hampton City Schools shares measures for safe school year
As kids head back to school, we want to shine a safety spotlight on local schools to show how they are preparing to make sure your children are secure and ready to learn.
HCA offering $800k in nursing scholarships to combat shortages in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A scholarship for students to pursue the nursing field is being offered by a health care system with sites in the Richmond area, to help people complete their studies in a field that is seeing severe shortages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hampton DMV location to temporarily close for repairs
Appointment updates, including rescheduling, are being sent out to customers by email.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Hampton Roads schools share messages for 2022-23 school year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools are sharing special announcements each morning with WAVY again this year. Tune in daily to WAVY and FOX43 to see Morning Announcements through the morning. Here’s the list of announcements so far. Chesapeake Public Schools. Gloucester High School. Landstown High in Virginia...
New Sentara center could bring healing to a stricken community
As dignitaries gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a few yards away, paramedics and firefights gathered to rescue a woman near the Berkley supermarket. Placed on a gurney, the patient grabbed her head in an apparent indication of the source of pain.
Suffolk Public Schools focused on emotional well-being of students
Suffolk Public Schools decided to take a deeper dive into school safety this year. While it has the physical elements of protection for students and staff, administrators took it one step further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Essence
This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs
Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
13newsnow.com
Community organizations and leaders in Hampton provide supplies to give students a helping hand
The "It Takes a Village" back-to-school giveaway distributed backpacks full of school supplies. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
Virginia school district restricts cell phone use during school
Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Retiree fraudsters sentenced in $20 million scheme
This week, a federal court in Norfolk sentenced two geriatric men to a combined 28 years in prison for a years-long fraud scheme that prosecutors say raked in over $9.5 million from hundreds of victims.
Unique Va. Community’s Guinea Jubilee Returns
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Guinea Jubilee sponsored by the Guinea Heritage Association is scheduled to return on Sept. 23-24 in Bena, Virginia on the Abingdon Ruritan Club grounds. The 41st Guinea Jubilee returns this year and will be part of a monthlong Guinea Heritage Month,...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
Comments / 0