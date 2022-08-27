Read full article on original website
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers
It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
theschoharienews.com
SUNY COBLESKILL ATHLETIC TEAMS PARTICIPATE IN 2022 NEW STUDENT CAMPUS MOVE-IN PROGRAM
On Friday August 26, SUNY Cobleskill athletic teams pitched in to help the college’s new student class move into their residence halls as part of the Cobleskill’s 2022 Campus Move-In Day. Fighting Tiger student-athletes from: the women’s volleyball team as well as the men’s and women’s soccer teams and the men’s and women’s cross country teams helped spearhead the campus’s move in efforts for the college’s newest students.
Latest numbers, August 29th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases is back towards the 300 mark as we begin the week.
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
theschoharienews.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Brand-New Turf Field at SUNY Delhi
SUNY Delhi will hold a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony for the brand-new athletic turf field on campus this Thursday ahead of the first athletic game of the season in which SUNY Delhi's men's soccer team will face Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The naming ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field, next to the Bubble on upper campus. The turf field will be named after Neil Riddell '62, a SUNY Delhi alum and lead donor for the construction of the field.
WNYT
Guilderland church mourns pastor
GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
Central New Yorker Promoted To Crucial Role In The U.S. Navy
One Central New York native has received an incredible honor and promotion serving in the U.S. Navy. Brandon Loboda is a native of Vernon Center, New York and is currently ranked as a Petty Officer 1st Class in the Navy. He was just recently given the honor of being assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
theschoharienews.com
SUNY COBLESKILL WOMEN’S SOCCER OPENS YEAR RANKED SIXTH IN NAC WESTERN DIVISION COACHES POLL
Cobleskill, N.Y.: The SUNY Cobleskill women’s soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked sixth in the initial North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Western Division Coaches Poll. Under the direction of first-year head coach Chukwuma Asala the Fighting Tigers make their return to the pitch for the first-time post Covid.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to host benefit tournaments
The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host a soccer, football, and field hockey tournament on Sunday, September 18th.
WKTV
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours
ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
