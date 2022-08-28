Read full article on original website
Related
slashdot.org
FDA Authorizes Updated Covid Booster Shots, Targeting Omicron Subvariants
Are you planning to be first in line for this new booster? I have to wonder what the demand will be for these new boosters. Here where I live, for at least the past year, if you look around, you would have NO idea there ever was a pandemic. No...
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- With millions of adults in the United States who experience memory loss, the greater availability nutritional supplements that target improved brain function comes as no surprise, experts told UPI. And as a result of increasing demand, "dozens and dozens" of over-the-counter supplements promise to...
Comments / 0