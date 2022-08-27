Read full article on original website
Buford "Goose" Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born ... Rudy Anthony Mazzocchi ascended from this life on August 23rd,2022. He was surrounded by family in North Georgia, on the land that he and his wife Caroline had intended to build ...
Faye Southerland Cantrell
Faye Southerland Cantrell, age 81 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with her Lord & Savior on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in her childhood home in Clarkesville, Georgia on August 10, 1941, she was a daughter of...
Larry Barrett
Mr. Larry Barrett, 65, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, stepped into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was a beloved husband of 47 years to his high school sweetheart, Betty Burrell Barrett and a wonderful father to his two children, Nathan Barrett and his wife, Amber; and Brittany Barrett Means and her husband Jai.
Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash
Mrs. Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash, age 81 of Toccoa passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A daughter of the late Oscar Allen Poole and Sallie Crapps Poole, she was born July 13, 1941 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived her early childhood in Alma, Georgia but most of her adult life in Stephens County. She was an undergraduate of Berry College and Piedmont College and obtained her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was retired from the Stephens County School System as a first grade teacher with 37 years of service. She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday School and Discipleship Training, Sunbeam and Girls in Action Leader, a member of the WMU serving as the mission project coordinator for many years and serving on the Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorites as she loved sharing Jesus with all the children. She loved her family and was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren.
R.F. Wimpy
Mr. R.F. Wimpy, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Wimpy's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Allie Walls Wilson
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Allie Walls Wilson, age 92 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson, two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson, grandson, Lonnie Wilson, great grandchild, Laura Dale. Sisters, Doris Herrington, Lucille Reeves and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
Samuel Adam Power
Samuel Adam Power, 62, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Grady and Emma Power. He was the owner of Power Performance Automotive in Cumming, GA for over 20 years, and has been a mechanic and corvette specialist for over 40 years. He was a Multi Championship Crew Chief for SCCA Club Racing. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and deer hunting.
Willena LouFrancis Strange Williams
Mrs. Willena LouFrancis Strange Williams, age 90, of Carnesville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Brookside of Commerce. Mrs. Williams was born in Commerce to the late, Hubert H. and Lula Varner Strange. She was retired from Belk’s as a bookkeeper. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams is also proceeded in death by her husband, Tom Williams.
Ronald Eugene Grigsby
Ronald Eugene Grigsby, 63, of Dawsonville, GA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Harriman, TN to the late Denver and Joyce Grigsby. He was a member of Local Church Forsyth, Cumming, GA. He had a love for coaching football, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Roy Lewis Cochran. Sr.
Roy Lewis Cochran, Sr., age 86, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Cochran was born on May 22, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lewis and Evelyn Benton Cochran. He had lived in Cleveland since 2001. Mr. Cochran was a truck driver and loved flowers, his manicured lawn, animals, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa
Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Sorrow wins big in Rupert Porter Memorial at Anderson
Justin Sorrow continued his strong 2022 season by adding a win in the biggest race of the season at Anderson Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Sorrow came home with the Limited Late Model victory in the annual Rupert Porter Memorial Shrine Race at the venerable 3/8-mile asphalt speedplant in Williamston, South Carolina.
Jarrard-Burch Songwriters Show prepares for its 21st concert
For the Jarrard-Burch Foundation, the music never stopped – even after the loss of one of its most influential founders, Bruce Burch. The songwriting foundation is hosting the first Songwriters Show on Sept. 10 without Burch, who passed away in March. Jarrard-Burch Foundation Executive Director Jody Jackson says this 21st annual show will honor Burch’s legacy with a stellar lineup.
McCoy wins LLM race, Fanello takes title at Lavonia
David McCoy added to his 2022 win total on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, but it was hometown hero Vince Fanello who took home the season long prize. McCoy, from Franklin, North Carolina, held off Brandon Haley to score the Limited Late Model win by about six car lengths at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Games2Watch: North Cobb-Buford, Branch-Stephens, Dawson-NHall could all be classics
Last week, we hit the nail on the head for our Games2Watch selections. Habersham Central outscored White County 14-0 in the four quarter to pull away for the win, 42-28. At City Park, Gainesville struggled through the first half, trailing 7-3 before Julius Columbus blocked a Mountain View field goal attempt, and Zyrion Harrison picked up and returned it for a 76-yard score before the first half. The score gave the Red Elephants the momentum going into halftime en route to a 30-7 win and start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
The Hall County School District creates a new partnership with UGA
A new program in Hall County will let high school students who are interested in agriculture take college classes at the University of Georgia (UGA). The Hall County School District announced on Monday a new partnership with UGA that will let rising seniors get college credits. Students can apply to participate in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP), which will allow students to take UGA courses through the Howard E. Ivester Early College.
Football: Gainesville's Niblett looking for improvement despite 2-0 start
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett is one cool customer. He also appears to be one tough cookie to satisfy. But that is probably exactly what the Gainesville higher-ups were hoping for when they lured the ultra-successful coach from Hoover, Ala., one of the nation’s most successful high school programs, to take over the struggling Red Elephants back in December.
Lawrenceville man arrested moments after violent carjacking
A suspect in a violent Gwinnett County carjacking didn’t get very far before being caught. On Sunday morning, a 911 caller in Lawrenceville requested help after he was attacked and his car stolen at a gas station on Buford Rd. According to WSB-TV, while police were on their way...
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
Gaining the Edge: Towns County's Seth Gillis leads Indians to Week 2 win
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Seth Gillis is already putting up some big numbers for Towns County. The senior two-way specialist rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 31 yards and had 16 tackles in the Indians' 23-0 win over Lake Oconee Academy. Gillis' performance earned him...
