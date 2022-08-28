ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Further Review: Cole Young 8/31

Over the last 20 seasons of covering high school football in press boxes and on sidelines, no matter how big of a game I’ve covered there’s always been some other game I’ve wondered about. Perhaps the biggest (only?) downfall of covering football on Friday nights is that...
Standout Student Athletes

Again this year PrepsKC is partnering with Price Chopper to highlight some of the outstanding students who are working at your local Price Chopper. These students are balancing school, work and extracurricular activities every day. PrepsKC and Price Chopper will recognize two each week during the regular season. The first...
