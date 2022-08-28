(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO