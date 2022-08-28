ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakeexpo.com

September Is Lake Of The Ozarks' Best-Kept Boating Secret

It’s the Midwest’s playground, drawing millions of visitors every year for an always-exciting, busy, boating season: Lake of the Ozarks is “Vacationland” for young and old. The busiest weekends at the Lake tend to be Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, and that’s no surprise....
LIFESTYLE
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Shootout Racing Day 1 And 2 [Brad Glidewell Photography]

Shootout weekend brought boaters professional and amateur to Lake of the Ozarks to try their hand at winning the largest unsanctioned charity boat race in the country!. Check out these photos to see these race boats in action!. Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography -- To purchase high-res, print-quality photos, email...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
lakeexpo.com

Wobbly Boots Kicks BBQ To The Next Level At Lake Of The Ozarks

An ever-popular place for meeting friends or clients, and getting consistently great BBQ, Wobbly Boots is a staple of the Lake of the Ozarks dining scene! This classic BBQ joint continues to impress with thick cuts of meat and slatherings of their world-famous BBQ sauce! Plus, for those who might not want BBQ (if there is anyone like that) Wobbly also serves great seafood and salad options as well!
RESTAURANTS
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMZU

MDC plans major invasive fish removal project on Grand River

BRUNSWICK, Mo. – Boating on the lower Grand River will soon be temporarily closed for a project which serves research and fishery management projects by state and federal agencies. From September 12-16th, Missouri Department of Conservation and US Fish and Wildlife Service is closing boating access from the Brunswick access through the final eight miles of the waterway before it flows into the Missouri River in an attempt to net and remove invasive Asian Carp.
BRUNSWICK, MO
skyaboveus.com

Fishing Guide for Arkansas' White River

From the time I could hold a fishing pole, I have been in youth fishing tournaments and fished anything with water. Welcome to my passion!. Since I was young, I would wake up early in the morning and load up the bass boat. I was heading to a fishing tournament where roughly once a month, my dad and I would travel to different lakes in Oklahoma and try our best to catch bass large enough to secure a spot on the podium. I was unsuccessful all but one time. In June of 2002, I was able to snag seventh place out of 40 or 50 boats.
ARKANSAS STATE
kfmo.com

Loud Boom Now Confirmed as F-15 Breaking Sound Barrier

(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO

