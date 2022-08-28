Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
September Is Lake Of The Ozarks' Best-Kept Boating Secret
It’s the Midwest’s playground, drawing millions of visitors every year for an always-exciting, busy, boating season: Lake of the Ozarks is “Vacationland” for young and old. The busiest weekends at the Lake tend to be Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, and that’s no surprise....
That loud boom was a F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Shootout Racing Day 1 And 2 [Brad Glidewell Photography]
Shootout weekend brought boaters professional and amateur to Lake of the Ozarks to try their hand at winning the largest unsanctioned charity boat race in the country!. Check out these photos to see these race boats in action!. Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography -- To purchase high-res, print-quality photos, email...
lakeexpo.com
Bikefest, Champagne Campaign, Lake if the Ozarks Got Talent Ad Much More In September!
Fall is finally here and although temperatures are cooling, events at Lake of the Ozark are heating up! From Bikefest on the Bagnell Dam Strip to Jacob's Cave Fall Swapping days, there's still plenty to do this September around Lake of the Ozarks!. Plan your days at the Lake with...
lakeexpo.com
Wobbly Boots Kicks BBQ To The Next Level At Lake Of The Ozarks
An ever-popular place for meeting friends or clients, and getting consistently great BBQ, Wobbly Boots is a staple of the Lake of the Ozarks dining scene! This classic BBQ joint continues to impress with thick cuts of meat and slatherings of their world-famous BBQ sauce! Plus, for those who might not want BBQ (if there is anyone like that) Wobbly also serves great seafood and salad options as well!
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
KYTV
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The annual shootout boat race at Lake of the Ozarks wrapped up with a runaway boat. Division Chief of Training Rod Odenwald and Lieutenant Jim Wilson with the Mid-County Fire Protection District monitored everything at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. ”We could tell something was...
lakeexpo.com
Looking to Spruce Up Your Yard? Check Out The MDC Native Plant Sale, Online Now
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
KMZU
MDC plans major invasive fish removal project on Grand River
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – Boating on the lower Grand River will soon be temporarily closed for a project which serves research and fishery management projects by state and federal agencies. From September 12-16th, Missouri Department of Conservation and US Fish and Wildlife Service is closing boating access from the Brunswick access through the final eight miles of the waterway before it flows into the Missouri River in an attempt to net and remove invasive Asian Carp.
muddyriversports.com
Missouri Department of Conservation issues fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has issued fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake. Hannibal Parks and Recreation has partnered with MDC for management of the fish and fishery biologists monitor the fish stock in the pond. Trout must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being...
lakeexpo.com
Where To See Labor Day Weekend Fireworks At Lake Of The Ozarks: By Land & Water
The Lake of the Ozarks is the perfect place for Midwest boaters to spend the 2022 Labor Day Weekend, and the many fireworks shows make it even better. Here's a full list of fireworks displays happening around the Lake, this weekend. NOTE: Arrive early! Fireworks shows will start generally after...
Did You Know Iowa and Missouri Once Went to War?
Iowa and Missouri are on pretty friendly terms these days, but that wasn't always the case. In a flare-up called the "Honey War, " the border states even involved their local militias. It was a conflict between states that took place well before the Civil War and helped shape the...
skyaboveus.com
Fishing Guide for Arkansas' White River
From the time I could hold a fishing pole, I have been in youth fishing tournaments and fished anything with water. Welcome to my passion!. Since I was young, I would wake up early in the morning and load up the bass boat. I was heading to a fishing tournament where roughly once a month, my dad and I would travel to different lakes in Oklahoma and try our best to catch bass large enough to secure a spot on the podium. I was unsuccessful all but one time. In June of 2002, I was able to snag seventh place out of 40 or 50 boats.
lakeexpo.com
Shootout Racer Thrown From Pontoon, Firefighters Stop Circling Vessel With Water Cannons [VIDEO]
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Shootout racing ended on a dramatic note Sunday, after a racer fell out of a pontoon, causing the unmanned vessel to circle for 10 minutes as a thunderstorm hit the race course. (Video of the incident is below.) After falling out of the...
kfmo.com
Loud Boom Now Confirmed as F-15 Breaking Sound Barrier
(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There are quirky stories that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where one man saw a challenge, and took it head-on.
