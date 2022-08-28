ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

J.K. Rowling Claims She ‘Didn’t Want to’ Join ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion on HBO Max: ‘It Was About the Films’

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1iEU_0hYrG4DS00
J.K. Rowling Shutterstock

It was her call. J.K. Rowling said she was not intentionally excluded from HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special earlier this year.

J.K. Rowling's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years

Read article

“I was asked to be on that, yeah, and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” the author, 57, told host Graham Norton during an appearance on his Virgin Radio UK show on Saturday, August 27. “I thought it was about the films more than the book — quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about.”

The January 2022 reunion featured Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — who played Harry Potter , Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley , respectively, in all eight films — on the set with dozen of supporting actors, directors and producers to reflect on making the movie. Rowling, however, was not present. The special used 2019 archival footage of the Wizarding World creator.

“No one said don’t [join the reunion]," the writer, who was promoting her latest Robert Galbraith book, explained to Norton. "I was asked to do it and I decided not to."

Despite some of them speaking out against her, Rowling added that she still keeps in touch with the cast. "I have [kept in touch], yes, I do. Some more than others, but that was always the case. You know, some I knew better than others," she said.

Where Do 'Harry Potter' Stars Stand With J.K. Rowling? What They've Said

Read article

Rowling first came under fire in June 2020, when she shared multiple posts on Twitter that appeared to slam the trans community . “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” Rowling wrote at the time, arguing that she had researched the topic for meany years before sharing her opinion. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfL7k_0hYrG4DS00
Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Shutterstock

After being labeled a "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), Rowling doubled down on her stance. “Accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people, institutions and organisations I once admired, who’re cowering before the tactics of the playground,” she claimed in a lengthy June 2020 essay. “Speaking as a biological woman, a lot of people in positions of power really need to grow a pair (which is doubtless literally possible, according to the kind of people who argue that clownfish prove humans aren’t a dimorphic species).”

Several Potter stars appeared to distance themselves from Rowling later that month, including all three main stars. “I firmly stand with the trans community,” Grint, 34, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

'Harry Potter' Stars Reuniting Over the Years: Photos

Read article

Watson, 32, encouraged donations to trans-friendly organizations Mama Cash and Mermaids at the time. "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," the Little Women actress wrote via Twitter.

Radcliffe, 33, wrote an essay for LGBTQ+ organization The Trevor Project to condemn her views. "While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment," the Lost City star wrote amid the backlash. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hbo Max#Trans Men#Film Star
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

197K+
Followers
21K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy