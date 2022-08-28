ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 8.26.22

By D.L. Chandler
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tpjo3_0hYqnpiM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQKCw_0hYqnpiM00

Source: Westend61 / Getty


What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by a couple of days. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

We had to start off our list with the title track from DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album as Jay-Z delivered an anchor verse on a posse cut with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne that has social media still locked in heavy debate. We follow that track with Offset’s new joint “CODE” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and JID returns with “Bruddanem” from his excellent album The Forever Story featuring Lil Durk.

Joey BadA$$ is still adding finishing touches to his third studio album 2000 and the track “Let It Breathe,” released in 2021 will be added to a deluxe version of the Pro Era member’s latest full-length drop. Lil Tjay, still on the road to recovery after being shot, released the soul-bearing “Beat the Odds” and we’ve got the track “Stigmata” from Roc Marciano and The Alchemist’s The Elephant Man’s Bones collaboration.

Shout out to Lil Tecca, Larry June, Kenny Mason, Jay Worthy, YBN Hamhir, Planet Asia, Benny The Butcher, Rapper Big Pooh, Termanology, Eyedress, AKAI SOLO, Sha Hef, Meyhem Lauren, Sauce Walka, and more! Peep the new collection of tracks below. We’ll be updating in two weeks.

Photo: Getty

The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 8.26.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Jay Z
Person
Termanology
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Lil Tecca
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Tjay
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Roc Marciano
Person
Sauce Walka
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Crt#Wired#Jid#Pro Era
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy