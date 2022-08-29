Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store.

An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart, located at 9 Woodstock Ave., CT Lottery said.

Other noteworthy winners since the last report include: