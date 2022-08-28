Read full article on original website
Ad Astra Radio Football Preview: Rice County
2021: 0-8 Postseason: Did not qualify. Top returning players: Christian Cavender, sr., QB/RB; Kaiden Strickland, sr., G; Jeremiah Davis, so., G; Jaden Freisner, sr., RB; Alex Cavender, sr., QB/RB; Garrett Brady, sr., TE. Key game: Sept. 23 at Burrton. Depth has often been an issue for the Kats, but dropping...
McPherson High School Honored by the KSHSAA
TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to Induct Three
HUTCHINSON, Ks. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
Bulldog Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Doane
McPherson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson Men’s Soccer team shut out Doane University tonight with a final score of 3-0. This win gives McPherson its first victory of the 2022 season. McPherson came out of the gates firing with an early goal in the 4th minute of the...
Two Buhler USD 313 Teachers Nominated for Kansas Horizon Award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Buhler USD 313 teachers were recognized Tuesday for being Kansas Horizon Award nominees. Each year the Kansas State Department of Education recognizes exceptional first years of teaching. Nominees include Alexis Comley, 6th-8th grade vocal music and choir teacher at Prairie Hills Middle School, and Ashley...
Blue Dragons in NJCAA Volleyball Poll at No. 13
Hutchinson, Kan. – For the first time in four years the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team is in the NJCAA Division I national rankings. Riding a 10-match winning streak that included five-set wins over previous No. 1 Iowa Western and No. 3 Missouri State University-West Plains, the Blue Dragons go from unranked in the preseason poll to No. 13 this week.
Warriors Drop Season Opener on the Road
STERLING, Kan. – (SCWarriors.com) – The Sterling College Men’s Soccer team started their 2022 season on the road when they traveled to Goodwell, Oklahoma to face Oklahoma Panhandle State University. It was a defensive battle for much of the game as neither team was able to get...
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
Harrington Announced as Swimming Interim Head Coach
Sterling, Kan. – The Sterling College Athletic Department has announced that Cord Harrington has been promoted as the Interim Head Coach for Sterling College Swimming. Vice President of Athletics, Scott Downing, had this to say about Harrington stepping into the role. “Coach Harrington was the first swimmer to graduate from Sterling College two years ago. We are pleased to put him in charge of the program as our Interim Head Coach. Cord has brought energy to the program and is working hard to prepare our swimmers for the season. A coaching opportunity for Coach McMartin surfaced very late in the summer, and we were fortunate to have Coach Harrington already on our staff. The transition is not easy, but Cord has been putting things together like a veteran. We are anxious to watch this team perform this year.”
EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights United Way of Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union is pleased to announce that it will highlight United Way of Reno County through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of September. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista...
CC Tiger Men Open with 3-0 Shutout Over Ecclesia
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College men’s soccer team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win at home over the Ecclesia College Royals. It was both a solid performance from the Tigers, but at the same time extremely frustrating for both players and coaching staff. The Royals, though a much improved side from previous seasons, was forced to play in their defensive third for a majority of the game, relying on counter attacks to generate movement forward. The Tigers controlled the game and found themselves on the attack and dominating the time of possession. The frustrating part was the despite taking 27 shots they only put 11 of those on frame, and of those 11, only three found the back of the net.
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
McPherson College Creates Campus of the Future with Largest-Ever Investment in New Buildings
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson College, a Kansas institution known for its dedication to helping students find balance and success, as well as its innovative Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, is reimagining its campus for the future—funded in part by a successful $55 million capital campaign that will supercharge the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history.
Wichita police called out to West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school. A spokesperson for...
Hesston Voters Give Narrow Approval to School Bond Issue, Provisional Ballots Still to be Counted
HESSTON, Kan. – Voters in Hesston USD 460 have apparently given narrow approval to a $33.475 million bond issue that will relocate the district’s middle school to Hesston High School, though there are enough provisional ballots outstanding that could change the outcome. Unofficial results from the Harvey County...
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 31
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carlson, Lisa Mischel; 47; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
