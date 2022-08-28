Sterling, Kan. – The Sterling College Athletic Department has announced that Cord Harrington has been promoted as the Interim Head Coach for Sterling College Swimming. Vice President of Athletics, Scott Downing, had this to say about Harrington stepping into the role. “Coach Harrington was the first swimmer to graduate from Sterling College two years ago. We are pleased to put him in charge of the program as our Interim Head Coach. Cord has brought energy to the program and is working hard to prepare our swimmers for the season. A coaching opportunity for Coach McMartin surfaced very late in the summer, and we were fortunate to have Coach Harrington already on our staff. The transition is not easy, but Cord has been putting things together like a veteran. We are anxious to watch this team perform this year.”

