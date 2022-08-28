DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Federal agency recommends removal of four lower Klamath River Dams; Why CA’s largest reservoir in nearly 50 years may be derailed by water shortages; Klamath refuge completely dry; Phase II of Schafer Dam project begins; and more …

WEBINAR: Regulatory Uncertainty and Linear Infrastructure Projects: Where Are We and What’s Ahead? from 1 to 2pm. From Executive Orders to court decisions, the environmental regulatory landscape seems to be changing from day to day. Many of the changes will increasingly have impacts on the timing, placement and cost of construction and operation of linear infrastructure projects. This webinar will examine uncertainty stemming from changes in regulation and agency policy and guidance, recent court decisions and ongoing efforts of the Biden administration to expand the breadth of environmental regulation to address climate change, invasive species and other issues. Click here to register.

