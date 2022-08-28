DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Federal agency recommends removal of four lower Klamath River Dams; Why CA’s largest reservoir in nearly 50 years may be derailed by water shortages; Klamath refuge completely dry; Phase II of Schafer Dam project begins; and more …

Read full article on original website
WEBINAR: Regulatory Uncertainty and Linear Infrastructure Projects: Where Are We and What’s Ahead? from 1 to 2pm. From Executive Orders to court decisions, the environmental regulatory landscape seems to be changing from day to day. Many of the changes will increasingly have impacts on the timing, placement and cost of construction and operation of linear infrastructure projects. This webinar will examine uncertainty stemming from changes in regulation and agency policy and guidance, recent court decisions and ongoing efforts of the Biden administration to expand the breadth of environmental regulation to address climate change, invasive species and other issues. Click here to register.
SCOPING MEETING: Yolo Basin Cache Slough Master Plan Program Environmental Impact Report (Online) beginning at 10am. The Central Valley Flood Protection Board is pleased to invite you to attend Scoping Meetings for the Yolo Basin Cache Slough Master Plan Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR). The Central Valley Flood Protection Board is holding public meetings to receive comments on the scope and content of the Master Plan PEIR. Click here for the agenda. Join via Webex: https://cadwr.webex.com/meet/CVFPB or join via phone at: 1-844-517-1271 (access code: 1328038250).
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for September 1
Prepared Exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. As we near the end of WY 2021-22, much of the central and southern State are heading into a blistering end-of-summer heat wave over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This will certainly not help reservoir and river conditions. Over the month of August, reservoirs continued their late summer decline. Folsom Reservoir led the way losing some 144,000 acre-feet. Shasta was next, losing 91,000 acre-feet. San Luis, New Melones, and Trinity reservoirs lost 73,373, 69,100, and 56,000 acre-feet, respectively. Millerton and Lake Berryessa each lost about 34,000 acre-feet over the month.
