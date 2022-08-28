Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
healio.com
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
tctmd.com
Earlier Evolocumab Cut CVD, CV Mortality Over Longer Term: FOURIER-OLE
BARCELONA, SPAIN—Long-term treatment with evolocumab (Repatha; Amgen) is associated with a significant reduction in clinical outcomes, including cardiovascular mortality, compared with patients who delay starting PCSK9 inhibitor therapy. Those are the conclusions from the FOURIER open-label extension (OLE) study, which included more than 6,600 patients treated with evolocumab for...
tctmd.com
COVID-PACT: Full-Dose Anticoagulation Improves Outcomes in Critical COVID-19
BARCELONA, Spain—New results from three trials presented here at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 have provided additional insights into what works—and what doesn’t—for addressing the inflammation and thrombosis behind poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19 of varying severity. One of the studies, COVID-PACT, was...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
AboutLawsuits.com
Aspirin Alone Led to More Dangerous Blood Clots in Knee and Hip Replacement Patients
A new study has found taking aspirin alone after a major joint replacement surgery may significantly increase the risk of developing blood clots. As the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) or total knee arthroplasty (TNA) procedures increase each year, more patients face risks of developing blood clots. During a joint replacement procedure, tissue, fat, or proteins can be released into the blood stream, causing the blood to thicken around these particles, creating a potential blockage. Patients may also experience blood clotting risks if veins are damaged during total knee or hip replacement surgeries.
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
The Polypill Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality by 33% in Patients Treated After Myocardial Infarction
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- The polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer, which includes three drugs (aspirin, an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a statin), is effective at preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack. The polypill reduces mortality from cardiovascular causes in this population by 33%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005012/en/ Dr. Valentín Fuster, principal investigator of the SECURE study, CNIC General Director, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital Credit: Jordi Bardajil
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
msn.com
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Decrease Risk of Death for Those With Heart Failure
Results also show that no association with an increased frequency of myocarditis, venous thromboembolism, or worsening HF in these individuals. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were linked with a decreased risk of death in individuals with heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
WebMD
Abnormal Heart Chamber Linked to Higher Dementia Risk: Study
Aug. 22, 2022 – Older adults with an upper heart chamber that’s of abnormal size or doesn’t work well may have up to a 35% higher risk for dementia, according to new research. The condition, called atrial cardiopathy, involves abnormalities in the left atrium, one of the...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure benefit from dapagliflozin regardless of ejection fraction
Dapagliflozin reduces the risks of death and cardiovascular events in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. This pre-specified patient-level meta-analysis combined the DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials of the SGLT2 inhibitor...
Medical News Today
Most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases: Men vs. women
Researchers reviewed studies to outline the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular conditions. They found that symptoms vary between men and women, as well as over time. They concluded that keeping track of symptoms is crucial for patient care and outcomes. of deaths worldwide are linked to cardiovascular (CV) conditions.
consultant360.com
Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation
Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
womenfitness.net
Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
tctmd.com
New ESC/ERS Pulmonary Hypertension Guidelines Urge Precise Diagnosis, Early Treatment
BARCELONA, Spain—New guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH), released at the recent European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022, include a new hemodynamic definition of PH—incorporating a revised cutoff for pulmonary vascular resistance—and a tweaked diagnostic algorithm emphasizing expedited care and nuanced risk stratification.
