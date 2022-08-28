ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease

In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

Earlier Evolocumab Cut CVD, CV Mortality Over Longer Term: FOURIER-OLE

BARCELONA, SPAIN—Long-term treatment with evolocumab (Repatha; Amgen) is associated with a significant reduction in clinical outcomes, including cardiovascular mortality, compared with patients who delay starting PCSK9 inhibitor therapy. Those are the conclusions from the FOURIER open-label extension (OLE) study, which included more than 6,600 patients treated with evolocumab for...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

COVID-PACT: Full-Dose Anticoagulation Improves Outcomes in Critical COVID-19

BARCELONA, Spain—New results from three trials presented here at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 have provided additional insights into what works—and what doesn’t—for addressing the inflammation and thrombosis behind poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19 of varying severity. One of the studies, COVID-PACT, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

Aspirin Alone Led to More Dangerous Blood Clots in Knee and Hip Replacement Patients

A new study has found taking aspirin alone after a major joint replacement surgery may significantly increase the risk of developing blood clots. As the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) or total knee arthroplasty (TNA) procedures increase each year, more patients face risks of developing blood clots. During a joint replacement procedure, tissue, fat, or proteins can be released into the blood stream, causing the blood to thicken around these particles, creating a potential blockage. Patients may also experience blood clotting risks if veins are damaged during total knee or hip replacement surgeries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

The Polypill Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality by 33% in Patients Treated After Myocardial Infarction

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- The polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer, which includes three drugs (aspirin, an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a statin), is effective at preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack. The polypill reduces mortality from cardiovascular causes in this population by 33%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005012/en/ Dr. Valentín Fuster, principal investigator of the SECURE study, CNIC General Director, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital Credit: Jordi Bardajil
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Blood type tied to risk of stroke

The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Decrease Risk of Death for Those With Heart Failure

Results also show that no association with an increased frequency of myocarditis, venous thromboembolism, or worsening HF in these individuals. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were linked with a decreased risk of death in individuals with heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases: Men vs. women

Researchers reviewed studies to outline the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular conditions. They found that symptoms vary between men and women, as well as over time. They concluded that keeping track of symptoms is crucial for patient care and outcomes. of deaths worldwide are linked to cardiovascular (CV) conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
consultant360.com

Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation

Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
womenfitness.net

Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted

Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

New ESC/ERS Pulmonary Hypertension Guidelines Urge Precise Diagnosis, Early Treatment

BARCELONA, Spain—New guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH), released at the recent European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022, include a new hemodynamic definition of PH—incorporating a revised cutoff for pulmonary vascular resistance—and a tweaked diagnostic algorithm emphasizing expedited care and nuanced risk stratification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

