A Duke research study is preparing to blast off to the Moon with NASA on Artemis I. Dr. Tim Hammond, professor of medicine at Duke, and co-investigator Dr. Holly Birdsall created the “Fuel to Mars” study to identify genes and gene pathways that fuel-producing algae use to survive deep space. A duplicate control experiment is housed at the Durham VA hospital to see how the algae grow without exposure to radiation and microgravity.

DURHAM, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO