Over the last six seasons, Gonzaga has amassed a record of 192-18. That's a .914 winning percentage for Mark Few's Bulldogs over that span. The Zags have been about as dominant as any program in college basketball. Few has scheduled a boatload of high-caliber non-conference foes, putting to bed the notion that the program never challenges itself. In the upcoming season, Gonzaga will play Baylor, Kentucky, Texas and Michigan State, while also playing in a challenging field in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. The Zags have proven time and again that they can handle those matchups, and will likely enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 or No. 2, barring a surprise.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO