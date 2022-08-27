Read full article on original website
With Drew Timme back, can Gonzaga and Mark Few win the big one?
Over the last six seasons, Gonzaga has amassed a record of 192-18. That's a .914 winning percentage for Mark Few's Bulldogs over that span. The Zags have been about as dominant as any program in college basketball. Few has scheduled a boatload of high-caliber non-conference foes, putting to bed the notion that the program never challenges itself. In the upcoming season, Gonzaga will play Baylor, Kentucky, Texas and Michigan State, while also playing in a challenging field in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. The Zags have proven time and again that they can handle those matchups, and will likely enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 or No. 2, barring a surprise.
Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?
Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check ...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Host Texas, Boise State
The Ducks open a three-match homestand by hosting Texas and Boise State this week. • Freshmen Force. Of the Ducks' five goals this season, three have been scored by freshman Ajanae Respass. Additionally, freshmen own three of Oregon's five assists. Livvy Moore has two, while Trinity Morales has one. •...
GoDucks.com
Radley Announces 2022-23 Women’s Golf Schedule
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon women's golf head coach Derek Radley announced the Ducks' 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, beginning with a fall schedule that features a pair of high-profile tournaments. Coming off the greatest season in program history - the Ducks won their first ever Pac-12 Championship and finished as...
KREM
Bear spotted in north Spokane | RAW
Fish and Wildlife officers are waiting for a bear to come down from a tree in north Spokane. Video shows the bear climbing into the tree Wednesday morning.
KREM
Spokane to set record for hottest August
SPOKANE, Wash. — More than half of all the days in August 2022 were in the 90s. And the final days of this month will be no exception. Temperatures in Spokane are again forecast to hit the upper 90s on the final day of the month. Through August 28,...
opb.org
The Salish language stars in short film shot on Spokane Reservation
Your browser does not support the audio element. Filmmaker Ryan Abrahamson isn’t just from Spokane, Washington. He’s a member of the Spokane Tribe, who have lived in the region for more than 15,000 years. Abrahamson has always been interested in creating films about history and culture. “I’m like,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
Air 4 Adventures: Go swimming at Q’emiln Park
POST FALLS, Idaho.–Summer vacation may be coming to an end, but there is still time to enjoy a nice day at the beach. This week’s Air 4 Adventure flies over one of the most popular spots in Post Falls–the swim area and Q’emiln Park. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed
MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest
COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
