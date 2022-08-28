ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WTOP

Police: Norfolk officer shot, injuries not life-threatening

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer has been shot and wounded. Norfolk police tweeted late Wednesday that an officer was injured in a shooting on Vincent Avenue. Police say the officer’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Police did not release any details about the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
