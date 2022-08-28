Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Police: Norfolk officer shot, injuries not life-threatening
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer has been shot and wounded. Norfolk police tweeted late Wednesday that an officer was injured in a shooting on Vincent Avenue. Police say the officer’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Police did not release any details about the...
“I wasn’t going to let this go”: Chesapeake mom speaks out on teacher's arrest
Court documents reveal Chesapeake elementary school teacher Janice Maw was arrested on August 30 on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on two minors.
One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Search for missing man in Virginia Beach suspended
The USCG suspended its search for the missing 23-year-old man after a good Samaritan found the man unresponsive near 23rd St.
Crime Stoppers doubles reward in Newport News gas station double murder
The reward has been doubled for information leading to an arrest in a double murder at the Kiln Creek 7-Eleven.
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Prosecutor worried about circus-like atmosphere at Cory Bigsby trial
A trial date of November 7 has been set for Cory Bigsby, the father of a 4-year-old child reported missing in Hampton on January 31.
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
Court Cases: Cory Bigsby, Barnes and Noble store to appear
Bigsby's team plans to withdraw bond. In Virginia Beach, the battle of the books continues.
Felony charges set aside against man accused in 2020 homicide in Norfolk
Five charges against Marquis Yates were set aside in court on August 30.
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
State Police: Detached bumper likely led to 16 vehicle crash in tunnel Sunday
Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the eastbound lanes in the Downtown Tunnel for hours, early Sunday morning. Police say three were hurt.
Portsmouth gets $19 million to improve High Street
The money will help pay to add in landscaped medians and wider sidewalks on High Street from Effingham Street to the MLK Expressway.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Trial starts for Newport News police officer charged with murder
“They're trying to kill me" -- that's what the Commonwealth's Attorney said Henry "Hank" Berry III told 911 dispatchers shortly before he was shot and killed on December 27, 2019.
